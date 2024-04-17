Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,558 in the last 365 days.

Dalia Dupris Announces the Release of a new Contemporary Romance book, Soft Lies & Hard Truths

Available Now

Now Live

Start Reading

Dalia Dupris Announces the Release of a new Contemporary Romance book, Soft Lies & Hard Truths (California Hearts, Book 3) When all else failed, love prevailed.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Book

California Heart Series, Book 3

Contemporary Romance
Date Published: 04-17-2024
Publisher: The Wild Rose Press

Heartbroken and mortified by mean-spirited taunts and social media pictures of her looking like a hot mess at her ex-boyfriend’s wedding, Leah James decides to accept her friend, Miguel Montoya’s, offer to take a road trip to their hometown of Santa Lorena.

Miguel, ex-Marine turned fitness trainer, is done pretending that he doesn’t have strong feelings for Leah. From the moment he laid eyes on her, he knew she was the one, and now this trip provides the perfect opportunity to take their relationship to the next level.

Will shocking lies, deceits, and half-truths dampen the fiery sparks of passion that ignite when Leah and Miguel are forced to share a cozy honeymoon cottage, or will they overcome their fears and build a brighter future based on honesty and love?


About the Author

Dalia Dupris has been a book lover as long as she can remember. Dalia’s BA in English Literature from UCLA and Master’s degree in Social Work, from the University of Southern California, in addition to years of experience as a licensed psychotherapist, contribute to her creation of relatable and complex characters.

In her spare time, she enjoys bike riding along the California coast with her husband, and hiking with her daughter. She loves hearing from her readers. Their words of encouragement inspire her to continue creating memorable characters, who will make you laugh and cry and keep rooting for them until the very last page. Subscribe to her website for a chance to learn more about Dalia and her books.

Visit Her Online: https://linktr.ee/DaliasBooks

Purchase Your Copy Today: https://mybook.to/SoftLiesandHardTruths


Praise for Soft Lies & Hard Truths

"This page-turner is going to have you hooked, flipping from cover to cover. If you are looking for a riveting contemporary romance novel, Dalia Dupris’ Soft Lies and Hard Truths is the answer."
- 5 Star Readers' Favorite Review

Cami Hensley
RABT Book Tours & PR
chensley@rabtbooktoursandpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Dalia Dupris Announces the Release of a new Contemporary Romance book, Soft Lies & Hard Truths

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more