Dalia Dupris Announces the Release of a new Contemporary Romance book, Soft Lies & Hard Truths
Dalia Dupris Announces the Release of a new Contemporary Romance book, Soft Lies & Hard Truths (California Hearts, Book 3) When all else failed, love prevailed.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Book
California Heart Series, Book 3
Contemporary Romance
Date Published: 04-17-2024
Publisher: The Wild Rose Press
Heartbroken and mortified by mean-spirited taunts and social media pictures of her looking like a hot mess at her ex-boyfriend’s wedding, Leah James decides to accept her friend, Miguel Montoya’s, offer to take a road trip to their hometown of Santa Lorena.
Miguel, ex-Marine turned fitness trainer, is done pretending that he doesn’t have strong feelings for Leah. From the moment he laid eyes on her, he knew she was the one, and now this trip provides the perfect opportunity to take their relationship to the next level.
Will shocking lies, deceits, and half-truths dampen the fiery sparks of passion that ignite when Leah and Miguel are forced to share a cozy honeymoon cottage, or will they overcome their fears and build a brighter future based on honesty and love?
About the Author
Dalia Dupris has been a book lover as long as she can remember. Dalia’s BA in English Literature from UCLA and Master’s degree in Social Work, from the University of Southern California, in addition to years of experience as a licensed psychotherapist, contribute to her creation of relatable and complex characters.
In her spare time, she enjoys bike riding along the California coast with her husband, and hiking with her daughter. She loves hearing from her readers. Their words of encouragement inspire her to continue creating memorable characters, who will make you laugh and cry and keep rooting for them until the very last page. Subscribe to her website for a chance to learn more about Dalia and her books.
Visit Her Online: https://linktr.ee/DaliasBooks
Purchase Your Copy Today: https://mybook.to/SoftLiesandHardTruths
Praise for Soft Lies & Hard Truths
"This page-turner is going to have you hooked, flipping from cover to cover. If you are looking for a riveting contemporary romance novel, Dalia Dupris’ Soft Lies and Hard Truths is the answer."
- 5 Star Readers' Favorite Review
Cami Hensley
RABT Book Tours & PR
chensley@rabtbooktoursandpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram