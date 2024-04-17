Indian Egg Donors: 5 new beautiful and brilliant Indian Egg Donors immediately available in USA and Canada

Deepak Gulati, Practice Director IndianEggDonors.com Beautiful donor immediately available ED786 IndianEggDonors.com - ED236 Beautiful and Brilliant Egg Donor Immediately available IndianEggDonors.com - ED718 Beautiful and Brilliant Egg Donor Immediately available IndianEggDonors.com - ED450 Beautiful and Brilliant Egg Donor Immediately available

Discover 5 exquisite Indian Egg Donors, frozen M2 quality eggs available now in New Jersey for global delivery, filling the gap in egg donation.

Indians outside India spend months looking for an Indian Egg Donor to match their needs. We are honored to help fill this need for them. We have an inventory of frozen eggs and can ship immediately” — Deepak Gulati

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian Egg Donors, a leading provider of premier egg donation services, is thrilled to announce the addition of five new Indian egg donors to our esteemed roster. These exceptional donors offer hope and opportunity to individuals and couples seeking to build their families through assisted reproduction.

Each of our new donors possesses unique qualities and attributes, ensuring a diverse selection to meet the varied needs of our clients. From their physical characteristics to their educational backgrounds, our donors represent the pinnacle of excellence in egg donation.

Here's a glimpse at our latest donors:

Donor ED786

Age: 24 years old

Height: 5' 2"

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Light Brown

Education: Bachelor of Arts

Donor ED236

Age: 30 years old

Height: 5’2”

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Black

Education: Bachelor of Sciences

Donor ED192

Age: 29 years old

Height: 5' 3"

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Black

Education: Bachelor of Arts

Donor ED718

Age: 27 years old

Height: 5’3”

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Black

Education: Architecture

Donor ED450

Age: 27 years old

Height: 5' 5"

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Black

Education: Bachelor of Commerce

Each of these remarkable donors offers eggs of top M2 quality, meticulously frozen and preserved at an FDA-registered IVF center and genetically tested at a CLIA laboratory. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every egg meets the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

Furthermore, Indian Egg Donors is proud to offer nationwide shipment within the USA and Canada, allowing individuals and couples across North America to access our exceptional donor pool with ease. With eggs immediately available from our distribution location in New Jersey, clients can expect prompt delivery within 48 hours of placing their order.

As a trusted leader in the field, Indian Egg Donors facilitates over 600 egg donation and surrogacy journeys annually, providing unparalleled support and guidance to our clients every step of the way.

For peace of mind, our guarantee details can be found here https://www.indianeggdonors.com/assurance-program-and-guarantees.aspx

The cost for a cohort of six eggs from any of our new donors is only $18,000, offering an affordable and accessible path to parenthood.

To explore detailed donor profiles, reserve your preferred donor, or inquire about other donors in our extensive database, please contact us at info@IndianEggDonors.com or call Reeta or Dr. Veera at 1-212-661-7177.

At Indian Egg Donors, we understand the significance of this journey and are dedicated to helping you achieve your dreams of parenthood. Join us in welcoming our newest donors and take the first step towards building the family you've always envisioned.

For additional information and to access our database of over 1,000 donors, please https://www.indianeggdonors.com/contact.aspx .

We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to assist you on this extraordinary journey.

Media Contact:

Deepak Gulati

Practice Director

Indian Egg Donors

dgulati@IndianEggDonors.com

212-6617673]

About Indian Egg Donors:

Indian Egg Donors is an FDA-certified, Insured, Licensed, and bonded leading provider of egg donation services since 2008, offering a diverse selection of exceptional donors to individuals and couples seeking to build their families through assisted reproduction. With a commitment to excellence and unparalleled support, we facilitate over 600 egg donation and surrogacy journeys annually, guiding clients toward their dreams of parenthood.