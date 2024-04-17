Submit Release
Government Communications congratulates HOT 102.7 FM for being honoured at 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) congratulates, HOT 102.7 FM for being honoured at the 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards. The awards celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe and honours creative innovation and excellence in broadcast and audio content across all genres and platforms.

HOT 102.7FM was awarded ‘Bronze’ for the ‘Best News Report/Feature: Human Interest Feature’ category for the "Beginner’s Guide to Online Dating" series. The news team was named a finalist in the same category, and the breakfast show was honoured as a finalist in the Best Music/Personality Show’ category. 

GCIS Acting Director General, Nomonde Mnukwa, said, “We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the HOT 102.7FM team for being honoured at the prestigious New York Radio Awards. This is a testament of the quality of talent and capabilities that South Africa possess which we are very proud of. Government supports media diversity that fosters inclusivity, creates a vibrant and thriving media landscape that is competitive on a global scale.”

Enquiries: 
Nomonde Mnukwa 
GCIS Acting Director General
Cell: 083 653 7485 

