MDC April 25 virtual program offers tips for preparing fish for the table

JOPLIN, Mo. – Frying isn’t the only method people can use to get caught fish onto the dinner table.

People who would like to learn more about various ways to prepare fish they’ve caught at area lakes and streams should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Pond to Plate, Fish Cooking: Other Methods,” a free virtual event from 2:30-3 p.m. on April 25. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. MDC Education Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will discuss smoking, canning, pickling, salting and other ways to prepare the sportfish that can be caught in Missouri. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197914

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.