NX Prenatal Appoints Paul Kortschak to Serve as Chief Executive Officer
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NX Prenatal, a leading women’s healthcare company focused on the development of advanced prenatal diagnostic tests, proudly announces the appointment of Paul Kortschak as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2024.
Mr. Kortschak brings over 20 years of diagnostic and life science tools industry experience to the NX Prenatal team, having served in senior executive roles at numerous leading public and private companies. With his extensive background and industry experience, Paul is extremely well positioned to help lead NX Prenatal through its next phase of growth.
"We are excited to welcome Paul to NX Prenatal as we work to develop our advanced diagnostic tests for preterm birth and other prenatal conditions," said David Adair, MD, MBA,FACOG, FASH,C-EFM and Chairman of the Board of Directors at NX Prenatal, “Paul's strong background in product commercialization and marketing, business strategy, and diagnostic test development will serve the company exceptionally well as we work to complete our scientific validation and forge ahead towards product commercialization."
"I believe there is a significant unmet market need in prenatal diagnostics and I am excited by the strong scientific foundation NX Prenatal has built in the development of their innovative prenatal tests," said Paul. "I look forward to working with the executive team as we complete our scientific validation and prepare for future commercialization with a focus on driving shareholder value."
Prior to joining NX Prenatal, Mr. Kortschak held executive level positions at Roche, Qiagen and Bio-Rad Laboratories. His extensive diagnostic industry experience with biomarker discovery, clinical trials, and diagnostic assay development will be key to the future leadership of the company.
Media contact: sgleason@nxprenatal.com
About NX Prenatal:
NX Prenatal Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company recognized for its innovative work developing new exosome-based liquid biopsy tests for the large maternal-fetal medicine market. The company's proprietary multiplexing and AI/ML-driven platform is being utilized to develop enabling, early warning systems for adverse pregnancy outcomes including preterm birth, preeclampsia and placenta accreta. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nxprenatal.com.
