Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Introduces Breakthrough Equipment for Treating Pets with Eye Issues
This breakthrough technology revolutionizes the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, in pets.
Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, one of the leading veterinary hospitals in the country, is proud to announce the addition of the state-of-the-art EndoLaser Cyclophotocoagulation (ECP) equipment to its ophthalmology services. This breakthrough technology revolutionizes the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, in pets.
Glaucoma is a serious and often painful eye condition that can lead to vision loss and discomfort in dogs and cats. With the introduction of the EndoLaser Cyclophotocoagulation, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is committed to providing the most advanced and compassionate care to improve the lives of animals suffering from this condition.
The EndoLaser Cyclophotocoagulation is cutting-edge equipment that uses laser technology to target and treat the underlying cause of glaucoma in pets. This procedure works by precisely targeting and reducing the production of fluid in the eye, thereby alleviating the pressure that causes pain and vision impairment. By offering this advanced treatment option, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital demonstrates its dedication to providing the highest standard of care for pets with eye issues.
Dr. Andrew Enders, a highly esteemed and board-certified ophthalmologist at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, expresses his enthusiasm about the newly acquired equipment, saying, "The addition of the EndoLaser Cyclophotocoagulation to our ophthalmology services marks a significant milestone in veterinary medicine. With this breakthrough technology, we can offer pets with glaucoma a more effective and compassionate treatment option, improving their quality of life and overall well-being."
Mount Laurel Animal Hospital's ophthalmology services have long been recognized for their excellence. Led by Dr. Enders, the hospital's team of skilled veterinarians and technicians are dedicated to providing comprehensive eye care for pets, including diagnosis, treatment, and surgery. Their commitment to staying at the forefront of veterinary ophthalmology ensures that pets receive the best possible care for their eye conditions.
For more information about Mount Laurel Animal Hospital's ophthalmology services and the EndoLaser Cyclophotocoagulation, please visit mlahvet.com/ophthalmology/
About Mount Laurel Animal Hospital:
Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is a leading emergency, specialty and primary care veterinary hospital located in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. With a team of over 50 highly skilled veterinarians and more than 300 support staff members, the hospital offers a wide range of medical services, including ophthalmology, dentistry, internal medicine, neurology, surgery, and emergency care. Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is committed to providing exceptional and compassionate care to pets and their people.
