FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, March 25, 2024

AUGUSTA — Maine’s Permanent Commission on the Status of Women (MePCSW) announced the hiring of Elinor Higgins as Executive Director on Monday. Higgins is the first person to serve in this new role.

“I can’t wait to continue and expand the great work of this important commission and to be an advocate for Maine women and girls,” said Higgins. “The incredible PCSW commission members have been providing critical information to Maine’s policymakers, and it’s a legacy I am thrilled to join.”

Higgins, of Portland, has worked at the National Academy for State Health Policy for more than five years. As Policy Associate she has worked on health policy around the country, including the areas of community health and climate resilience and state models for effective community partnerships.

“As a group of dedicated, volunteer commissioners, we’re glad to see a full-time Executive Director come on board to further our mission,” said Anne Gass, Chair of MePCSW. “With Elinor’s experience and skills she’ll be able to jump right in advocating to improve the lives of Maine women and their families.”

Higgins, who recently earned a Master of Public Health at the University of Southern Maine, volunteers on the City of Portland Community Development Block Grant Application Committee. She has served as chair of the committee since December 2023.

“Maine’s Permanent Commission on the Status of Women plays a vital role in promoting equity for women and girls in our state,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “We are thrilled to welcome Elinor Higgins to help the Commission lead the way on the rights of women and girls in our state.”

Maine’s Permanent Commission on the Status of Women (MePCSW) is a non-partisan, independent advisory board charged by statute with advising Maine policymakers on matters that impact Maine’s women and girls. It is supported by staff within the Maine Department of the Secretary of State. Commission members represent a variety of fields, backgrounds and political persuasions.

Here is a photo of Higgins: JPG.

###