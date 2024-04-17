Conan F Ward, Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, Named All-In Sponsor for The Phoenix Center's Casino Night Fundraiser
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Center, an accredited private special needs school serving the educational, behavioral, and therapeutic needs of students ages 5-21 with autism, multiple disabilities, behavioral and intellectual disabilities, proudly announce Conan F Ward as an All-In Sponsor for their annual Casino Night Fundraiser.
The event, slated for Friday, April 26th, aims to raise funds to support The Phoenix Center's specialized programs and services not covered by tuition dollars.
"We are thrilled to welcome Conan F. Ward as our All-In Sponsor for this year's Casino Night Fundraiser," expressed Julie Mower, Executive Director of The Phoenix Center. "Conan's dedication to financial advisement and his commitment to community service closely align with our mission, and we are honored to have him on board."
Conan F. Ward, a 1980 graduate of Wayne Valley High School, returned to his alma mater to coach track and cross country from 1982 to 2009. Drawing from his 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Conan brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong focus on helping individuals improve their financial future.
"As an Edward Jones financial advisor, I am passionate about understanding my clients' goals and aspirations before offering tailored financial solutions," stated Conan F Ward. "I am excited to support The Phoenix Center's Casino Night Fundraiser and contribute to their efforts in providing educational, behavioral, and therapeutic support to students with special needs."
The Phoenix Center's Casino Night Fundraiser serves as a cornerstone event for the organization, embodying its commitment to fostering inclusivity and enhancing the lives of individuals with special needs.
For more information about The Phoenix Center and their annual Casino Night Fundraiser, visit their website at www.thephoenixcenternj.org.
Monique deMaio
