ESF Executive Director Brett Brenner Set to Step Down in September

Electrical Safety Foundation initiates search for new executive director.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 18 years as the executive director of the Electrical Safety Foundation, Brett Brenner will be departing his role in September 2024. During his tenure, ESF has become a leading source of electrical safety information for the public and industry. In addition, ESF was awarded over $8 million dollars in grants, including from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Google. These grants funded programs that saved lives, reduced injuries, and limited property loss, reaching billions of at-risk children, senior citizens, and families nationwide.



“It has been my privilege to lead ESF, working with such an engaged board, and dedicated staff,” said Mr. Brenner. “As we mark the 30th anniversary of the Foundation, we have many things to be proud of.”

“Brett has led the growth of ESF creating immense visibility on the need for increased electrical safety in an age where energy is such a big part of society,” said Alan Manche, ESF Board Chair. “The board appreciates all he has done to advance this work through the promotion of May as National Electrical Safety Month and so many other key initiatives during his tenure.”

This is a dynamic time in the electrical industry and for ESF. Electrification of nearly every aspect is happening at a rapid pace. It is essential that safety advances alongside this transformation so that power can be used safely. To keep pace with these changing demands, the ESF team has developed a new strategic plan, rebranded the Foundation, and advanced its focus on emerging technologies. These changes position the Foundation for a bright future.

Mr. Brenner provided the board with considerable notice and will depart from ESF at the end of September. Between now and then, he will continue to lead the Foundation through this transition period, ensuring action against strategy while a search is conducted for a new executive director. ESF staff will be focused on ESF’s 2024 objectives and support the onboarding of the next leader to ensure a seamless transition.

“In looking ahead, ESF has a great foundation from which to continue to carry out its mission to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires; saving lives and property through public education and outreach in an exemplary fashion,” said Mr. Manche.

Anyone interested in being considered for the executive director role can find the posting at NEMA_ESF_Careers.

ABOUT ESF

The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESF is to prevent electrically-related injuries, deaths, and fires; saving lives and property through public education and outreach. For free safety materials you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.



