Changes in PRFoods group audit comittee and management

PRFoods AS supervisory board approved its new audit committee members. PRFoods AS audit committee shall have three members - supervisory board member Aavo Kokk (chairman), Margus Olesk ja Markus Mustakallio.

Indrek Kasela's resignation from the PRFoods group management has also been finalised. PRFoods AS management continues with two members - Kristjan Kotkas and Timo Pärn. Saaremere Kala AS sole management board member shall be Timo Pärn, who also continues as the sole management board member of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ.

Kristjan Kotkas