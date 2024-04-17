PARTITALIA, INTERCONNECTED IOT SOLUTIONS FOR PAYT AT IFAT 2024
Waste Collection Technologies: two-way middleware, RFID readers and smart locksMILAN, LOMBARDIA, ITALY, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Interconnected' IoT solutions to improve waste management and collection data analysis. From 13 to 17 May, Partitalia will be at IFAT 2024 - Hall A5, Booth 104 -, the world's leading trade fair for environmental technologies, to be held at the Messe München exhibition spaces in Munich.
Partitalia has been investing in Waste Collection technologies for over a decade and will be presenting its IoT ecosystem for waste collection, that includes several PAYT (Pay-As-You-Throw) options.
TWO-WAY MIDDLEWARE
Partitalia presents two types of Cloud integrated IoT solutions: RFID readers for door-to-door waste collection and controlled-access waste deliveries systems, based on the use of smart locks.
The data, after being gathered from these devices, are sent to a Cloud platform equipped with a middleware with two-way protocol that enables: running of the diagnostics of RFID readers and smart locks, management of the related white list/black lists and anomalous readings and remote updating of the devices. Also, the information collected is made secure and easily accessible for third parties’ management software or apps.
RFID READERS AND SMART LOCKS
RFID readers for door-to-door collection include wearables: the first company in the world to develop a wearable reader for waste collection, Partitalia will present Discovery Mobile 3.0, the evolution of the first waste collection wearable, with a new design and a more sensitive UHF antenna. With a much more resistant polycarbonate casing, the new Discovery Mobile retains one of its distinguishing features, ergonomics: in fact, it allows automatic, hands-free reading of UHF RFID tags placed on bags and bins, exploiting the waste collectors’ natural movements, without altering their work.
Then there will be the stand-alone, ultra-resistant, vehicle-mounted RFID antennas, that can be installed on collection vehicles and are ideal for outdoor environments subject to dirt and adverse weather conditions.
Finally, the new entries also include controlled access deliveries systems, based on the use of a “Smart Access” technology comprising an electric lock and a control card for data transmission to the Cloud. The solutions on display at IFAT will be: ID-Access, the two-way e-lock for street bins, and Eco-Access 3.0, a controlled access system for recycling centres, designed to manage up to six workstations. Both solutions are designed to allow different user identification methods - web app, RFID badge, electronic identity card (CIE) or national services card (CNS) - leaving users with a wide range of options.
Find out more at: smartwaste.partitalia.com
