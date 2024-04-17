PenLink Integrates Digital Evidence and Open-Source Data into its Groundbreaking Digital Intelligence Platform

Solution to combat modern challenges in digital investigations

Washington, DC, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenLink, the leading authority on AI-powered digital intelligence for the law enforcement, national security, and defense sectors, is introducing the market to an integrative and unified solution for digital evidence and open-source intelligence.

In today’s dynamic digital landscape, investigative teams are tasked with sifting through vast amounts of digital evidence and open-source data, gathering insights from a multitude of sources to effectively solve complex cases. The sheer complexity and volume of data requires a comprehensive and scalable approach to reveal valuable insights and hidden connections to streamline these complex investigations. To help simplify the analysis of evidentiary and intelligence information, PenLink is developing its innovative digital intelligence platform.

A Single Pane of Glass for Evidence and Intelligence

PenLink’s new integrative capabilities are designed to aid criminal investigations, security and intelligence operations by combining evidence and forensics data with open-source information. This new integration will automatically ingest data from multiple communication channels, mobile forensics, internet-based communications, financial records and web intelligence.

“This development signifies the beginning of a new era for the digital intelligence industry. A significant milestone, PenLink is proud of the development work to integrate digital evidence, forensics and open-source data under a single pane of glass,” said Peter Weber, CEO of PenLink.

“This innovation will provide organizations worldwide the opportunity to streamline case management workflows, automatically ingest hundreds of different formats and discover insights critical to solving complex investigations,” added Weber.

AI and Machine Learning at the Core

At the heart of PenLink's technology is its advanced AI and machine learning capabilities. By enabling comprehensive AI-powered analytics, organizations can accelerate the responses needed to quickly solve complex cases.

PenLink has meticulously embedded the variety of advancements in AI technology – from descriptive to generative – made over recent years into its platform, providing users the ability to uncover hidden patterns and connections within massive data sets while facilitating rapid insight discovery and enhancing threat detection.

By developing a streamlined solution to combatting contemporary investigative challenges, PenLink remains dedicated to ensuring that organizations can operate with confidence in a reliable, scalable and comprehensive platform.

For more information about PenLink, visit https://www.penlink.com/.

About PenLink

PenLink, the leading authority in digital intelligence, provides seamless integration of digital evidence, open-source intelligence, and data analytics for law enforcement, national security and defense sectors. By leveraging broad-spectrum AI capabilities, PenLink accelerates end-to-end digital investigations and revolutionizes threat monitoring efforts.

Proudly representing innovation and ingenuity, PenLink’s comprehensive data intelligence ensures the rapid and efficient identification of leads and crucial connections in complex investigations. Headquartered in the U.S. with offices across the globe, PenLink is honored to support agencies and organizations and empower safety and security worldwide.

