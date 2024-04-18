Juniper Launches New Podcast: A Companion to Its Innovative Pet Parenting Platform

The Juniper podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper, the pioneering online community and website catering to Generation Z and Millennial dog parents, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated podcast.

The podcast, an extension of Juniper's commitment to supporting and empowering pet parents, promises to deliver engaging content and camaraderie to dog lovers worldwide. It’s available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The journey leading to the podcast's inception mirrors Juniper's mission to bridge the gap in the marketplace for pet parents. Founded by Allison Esposito Medina, Juniper emerged from a genuine love for dogs and the challenges faced while seeking information as a dedicated pet parent to her adopted dog Addie.

"Juniper isn't just about providing information; it's about fostering a sense of belonging and understanding among dog parents," said Allison Medina, founder of Juniper, "Through the podcast, we aim to create a space where dog lovers can come together, share experiences, and feel supported on their journey."

The inaugural episode of the Juniper podcast welcomes listeners to meet the Juniper team. Together, they delve into the relatable question: "Are we crazy for loving our dogs this much?" Set to release biweekly, each episode promises a dog-walk-length dose of companionship and thoughtful discussion on the joys and challenges of pet parenting.

In addition to the podcast, Juniper continues its commitment to supporting small businesses and promoting pet welfare. The platform's partnership with esteemed brands such as Chewy, Fable, The Foggy Dog and more, allows Juniper to provide members with exclusive discounts on high-quality pet products.

Juniper's podcast serves as a testament to its ongoing efforts to revolutionize the pet parenting experience, one episode at a time. As dog lovers everywhere eagerly anticipate the debut episode, Juniper remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a vibrant and supportive community for all dog parents.

For more information about Juniper and to tune in to the podcast visit

http://www.juniperpet.co

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/juniperpet

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/juniper-dog-moms/id1740813556

Contact:

Allison Esposito Medina

Founder and CEO, Juniper

allison@juniperpet.co