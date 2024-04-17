Flagman Telecom Rebrands Its Proprietary App, Flagman Go
Los Angeles-based Flagman Telecom has just released the new version of its latest and enhanced soft-phone application for iOS and Android.
In a changing business environment, having Flagman Telecom as our telecom partner gives us a strategic edge – a partnership based on trust, quality, and a common goal of smooth connectivity”GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based Flagman Telecom, a leading provider of innovative VoIP phone services has just released the new version of its latest and enhanced soft-phone application for iOS and Android. The all-new app, now called Flagman Go, has a new design and provides a completely new in-app experience for all existing users. It is perfect for team collaborations and has added new features such as Video calls, Audio conferences, Public channels, File sharing, to name a few. A distinctive feature of the app is the ability to place outbound calls using corporate office numbers. It provides crisp sound and call quality and offers stable connectivity, even in unstable internet conditions․
The new Flagman Go is the ideal choice for enterprises whose workforce predominantly operates outside the traditional office environment, including delivery personnel, external sales representatives, and field workers.
As Flagman Telecom approached its landmark 10th anniversary this year, the company boasts a vast and devoted customer base who have stayed with Flagman over the course of a decade.
"At Flagman Telecom we've always maintained a strong relationship with our customers, staying connected to them through ongoing feedback on our diverse services and innovating for improved solutions,” Karen Petrosyan, the founder of Flagman Telecom said.
“We will continue to pursue the same strategy, as we are committed to the people who trust us" Greg Malkhasyan, the CEO of the company added.
Teaming up with Flagman Telecom has proven to be a tremendous asset for customer companies, providing seamless integration of VoIP services into specific communication frameworks offering excellent reliability and clear quality.
“Our 5-year-long partnership reflects the confidence we have in their expertise. Flagman Telecom's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction consistently surpasses our expectations. This ensures that our communication is not only effective but also ready for the future. We also use their new Flagman Go application, which has significantly streamlined our workload. In a changing business environment, having Flagman Telecom as our telecom partner gives us a strategic edge – a partnership based on trust, quality, and a common goal of smooth connectivity,” Ara Petrosyan, CEO of LA Solar Group said.
A standout feature of Flagman Go is that it works smoothly anywhere in the world, leveraging both mobile data and Wi-Fi connectivity. This innovative service mirrors the ease of use found in popular messaging applications like WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram. However, the system might not perform at its best when internet connectivity is slow. Enter Flagman Mobile, a game-changing solution. For businesses seeking uninterrupted connectivity and top-tier customer service, the dynamic duo of Flagman Mobile and Flagman Go is the ultimate solution. By subscribing to both services, customers can rest easy, knowing they'll never miss an essential call or meeting.
Flagman Mobile is more than just a business SIM/eSIM card. It leverages cellular networks to provide the same VoIP services and business features that were previously exclusive to Flagman Telecom's desk phones. This fusion of traditional business phone benefits with cellular network convenience empowers enterprises to elevate their customer service to new heights. Features such as call recording, IVR, and extension-based calls set Flagman Mobile apart from what any standard mobile operator can offer.
For more information about Flagman Mobile and to explore the various plans and options available, please visit: https://flagmantelecom.com/mobile
About Flagman Telecom:
Established in 2014, Flagman Telecom is a leading provider of VoIP business phone services, offering innovative and customized solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on enhancing professionalism, improving productivity, and streamlining communication, Flagman Telecom's cutting-edge features and comprehensive monitoring tools ensure that businesses can effectively manage their customer service, regardless of their physical location. By delivering unmatched value and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Flagman Telecom has earned its reputation as a trusted partner in revolutionizing business communications.
