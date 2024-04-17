Veteran-Owned Roofing Contractor in Tampa Expands Services: Veterans National Property Services

TAMPA, FLORIDA — Veterans National Property Services, a veteran-owned and operated roofing contractor in Tampa, announces an expansion of its high-quality roofing services under the leadership of Ruben Calles. This expansion signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to elevating the roofing industry standards in the Tampa Bay area.



With years of experience serving the community, Veterans National Property Services continues to leverage its team of certified and skilled roofers to offer unparalleled roofing solutions that emphasize quality, durability, and customer satisfaction. By sourcing the finest materials from premier manufacturers like Owens Corning, Atlas, and Duro-Last, VNPS Roofing reaffirms its dedication to setting new benchmarks for excellence in the roofing sector.

“At Veterans National Property Services, we are committed to transforming the Tampa roofing industry,” said Ruben Calles, Owner of VNPS Roofing. “Our meticulous approach to every project, coupled with our dedication to using only the highest-quality materials and workmanship, ensures that our customers receive unparalleled roofing solutions that are built to last.”

Veterans National Property Services is proud of its heritage as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and minority-owned enterprise, known for reliability, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. This reputation is a testament to the community’s recognition of the company’s values and its contribution to local businesses and homeowners alike.

Calles emphasizes the importance of seamless installations and open communication with customers. “We run a tight ship on our job sites to ensure seamless installations are completed on time,” he said. “Our commitment goes beyond the job site; we prioritize keeping our customers well-informed throughout the entire project, setting realistic expectations, and consistently delivering on them.”

The company’s commitment to transforming Tampa’s roofing scene is evident in the expansive range of high-quality services they offer, including:

Residential Roofing: Veterans National Property Services specializes in installing energy-efficient cool roof shingles, concrete tiles, and metal roofs for residential properties, providing improved energy efficiency, protection, and enhanced curb appeal.

Commercial Roofing: From traditional to innovative roofing solutions, Veterans National Property Services has the expertise to handle all types of commercial roofing projects, ensuring a safe and secure environment for employees and customers while protecting businesses’ investments.

Metal Roofing: Recognizing the growing popularity of metal roofing in Tampa, Veterans National Property Services offers customized standing seam metal roofing options known for their durability, longevity, and protection against harsh weather conditions.

In addition to their core services, Veterans National Property Services also offers comprehensive roofing solutions, including:

Roof Inspection: Allow us to help identify potential issues with a roof. Roof repairs are easier and less expensive than replacements.

Roof Replacement: With a new roof, customers can enjoy improved energy efficiency, better protection, and enhanced curb appeal for their homes.

Roof Installation: They provide their customers with a well-constructed roof that ensures their safety and protection.

Roof Repair: With our fast and efficient repair services, their customers can rest easy knowing that any roof issues are promptly addressed.

Moreover, when it comes to roofing materials, VNPS Roofing offers a variety of options, including:

Asphalt Shingles: For homeowners wanting a roofing option that will stand the test of time, look great, and offer variety for their home or business, asphalt shingles are the most popular choice.

Concrete Roof Tile: Concrete roof tile is beautiful and enduring, making it one of the easiest ways to complement a lifestyle and may increase the value of a Florida home.

Metal Roof: Metal roofing is one of the most preferred roofing materials in Tampa. Florida residents love the durability and protection of metal roofs.

Membrane Roofing: A roof membrane is a roofing system for flat and low-sloped roofs. Membrane roofs are most commonly used in commercial applications.

With a commitment to quality and affordability, Veterans National Property Services strives to transform Tampa’s roofing scene by offering fair and competitive prices without compromising on materials or craftsmanship.

To learn more about Veterans National Property Services’s residential and commercial roofing services, visit https://vnpsroofing.com/roofing-contractor-tampa/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/veteran-owned-roofing-contractor-in-tampa-expands-services-veterans-national-property-services/

About Veterans National Property Services (VNPS)

At Veterans National Property Services, we are proud to be a veteran-owned and operated company. With a strong commitment to excellence and a dedication to serving our community, we bring a unique blend of discipline, integrity, and expertise to the roofing industry.

Contact Veterans National Property Services (VNPS)

14034 N Florida Ave

Tampa

Florida 33613

United States

(813) 609-5596

Website: https://vnpsroofing.com/