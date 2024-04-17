Zil Money Experiences Surge in Small Business Sign-Ups for Payroll by Credit Card Feature

Business owners can make tension-free payroll funding via any credit card.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, the leading B2B payment platform, has seen a surge in sign-ups from small businesses for its Payroll by Credit Card feature. The platform allows businesses to process payroll using credit cards easily. Small business owners who often struggle to meet employee wage payments on time due to cashflow struggles are widely adopting payroll funding via credit card options offered by Zil Money. Moreover, business owners find it convenient to convert credit card payments to printed checks or email checks in the platform, along with easy access to their past transaction data. Many businesses have also integrated the platform with their favorite accounting platforms, enabling quick processing and a centralized view of all payments.

Apart from the availability of quick funding, Zil Money's payroll funding via credit card facility also offers multiple advantages. It enables businesses to save money on various expenses through cash-back rewards, tax benefits, and better cash flow management. It is estimated that the lion's share of processing charges incurred through using a credit card for payroll funding get plowed back into the business in the form of cash-back points, tax savings, etc.

With Zil Money's Payroll by Credit Card service, each transaction allows businesses to accumulate reward points, offering added value with every payment made. In urgent situations, credit cards expedite the payment process, ensuring timely compensation for employees.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com-powered by Zil Money, Zil US (Zil Banking), and ZilMoney.com, is dedicated to streamlining business finance. The SaaS payment platform seamlessly integrates with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, making it easy for users to manage multiple accounts efficiently.

Zil Money has more than 950,000 users and has handled transactions exceeding $75 billion. Its global reach is driven by ongoing innovation and service improvements, offering a user-friendly platform for diverse financial requirements worldwide. The check printing platform also offers a dedicated app, which users can easily download from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

