Mechanical Ventilator Market to reach $ 18,632.21 million by 2030

Mechanical Ventilator Market 2030

Mechanical ventilator market provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanical Ventilator Market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2021 to 2030. Mechanical ventilator is a machine that helps patients breathe when they are having surgery or cannot breathe on their own due to a critical illness. Patients are connected to the ventilator with a hollow tube (artificial airway) that goes in their mouth and down in their main airway or trachea. Mechanical ventilator is majorly classified as intensive care and portable mechanical ventilator.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

CARL REINER GmbH, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC., MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, DRAEGERWERK AG & CO. KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE HEALTHCARE), SMITHS GROUP PLC., MEDTRONIC PLC., HAMILTON MEDICAL AG, ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION (ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION), GETINGE AB (MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG), KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS)

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/453

On the contrary, the global mechanical ventilator market is currently witnessing surge in demand for ventilators across the world, owing to rise in number of cases of COVID-19. In this health condition, oxygen levels drop as the virus attacks lungs of patients, thus resulting in breathlessness.

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented into component, product type, mode, end user, age group, and region. By mode, the invasive ventilation segment occupied the largest share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the intensive care mechanical ventilators segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to increase in number of hospital admission of patients due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the transport/portable ventilators segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.64% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in demand for transport ventilators during emergencies and surge in adoption of easy-to-use portable mechanical ventilators for ease of aged patient population.

Depending on age group, in 2020, the adult population was the highest revenue generator, owing to rise in adult population who are highly susceptible to chronic respiratory diseases. However, the pediatric & neonatal segment is estimated to register fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of neonatal mortality and need for convenient ventilation facilities for newborn and premature babies.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/453

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the mechanical ventilator market. COVID-19 has negatively impacted many industries; however, it propels the demand for various medical services, including intensive care units (beds and ventilators) and personal protective equipment for healthcare. The COVID-19 infection is associated with respiratory failure, and requires critical care with ventilator support. Mechanical ventilation has regularly been employed to oxygenate seriously ill COVID-19 patients. For instance, according to the report from Imperial College London in November 2020, 30% of COVID-19 hospitalized patients are likely to require mechanical ventilation. In addition, new delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 with high spreading rate found in mid-November 2021 have increased the risk of third wave across the world. Thus, the muted variants of COVID-19 have influenced entire healthcare sector to meet healthcare requirements, including hospital instruments such as mechanical ventilators.

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.