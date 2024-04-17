Beyond Speed: Hypercar Market Share, Trends, Growth Rate, Industry Report by 2031

hypercar market

The growth of the global hypercar market is propelling, due to growth in demand for comfortable and luxurious driving experience.

Surge in demand for luxurious and comfortable driving experience drives the global hypercar market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated $15.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $224.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Europe is expected to dominate the global hypercar market. Italy, Germany, and UK are some of the leading producers. The prominent presence of the industry's leading players is assisting the industry's growth in Europe. In July 2022, Red Bull announced their first in-house hypercar RB17 at $5.62 million. The Advanced Technologies division of Red Bull's Formula One team has announced plans to launch its own $5.62 million million hypercar in 2025. The limited edition, two-seated RB-17 will be built at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory, with only 50 cars built for civilian use rather than professional Formula 1 racing.

Based on propulsion, the battery electric segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the global hypercar market include Aston Martin, Audi AG, Automobili Lamborghini S.P.A, Bentley Motors, BMW AG, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S, Ferrari N.V., Horacio Pagani S.P.A, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Mclaren Group Limited, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, and Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

The global hypercar market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global hypercar market is propelling, due to growth in demand for comfortable and luxurious driving experience. However, high cost of hypercars is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of electric hypercars is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players in the global hypercar market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By propulsion, the battery electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the racing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

