Automotive Motors Market to Reach $77.5 Bn by 2032 | Driven by EV & Efficiency Demand

Electric motors are at the heart of the EV revolution, shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive Motors Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by APPLICATION (HVAC, Engine, Safety and Security, Others), by VEHICLE TYPE (Two-wheelers, ICE Passenger Car, ICE Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle), by Type (DC Brushed Motors, Brushless DC Motors, Stepper Motors, Traction Motors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032" The automotive motors market size was valued at $ 47203.12 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach $ 77,499.4 Million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.08% from 2023 to 2032.The global automotive motors market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). With increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel efficiency, automotive manufacturers are investing heavily in innovative motor technologies that enhance vehicle performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05822 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀1. Driving Factors:The shift towards electric mobility and stringent government regulations on emissions are key growth drivers. Automotive motors, particularly electric motors, play a pivotal role in EV propulsion, making the market essential to the transition from internal combustion engines to electrified transportation.2. Restraints:High production costs, limited charging infrastructure, and dependency on raw materials like rare earth metals can impede market growth. Additionally, challenges in thermal management and motor efficiency in extreme operating conditions may restrain adoption.3. Opportunities:Growing investments in battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid vehicles present significant opportunities. Technological advancements, including compact, lightweight, and high-efficiency motors, are expected to fuel market expansion. Further, integration with autonomous vehicles opens new applications for precision motors.4. Challenges:Supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in raw material prices can impact production costs. Moreover, competition among automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers for motor innovation requires continuous R&D investment.5. Trends:Emerging trends include the development of in-wheel motors, axial flux motors, and permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), which offer higher efficiency and torque density. Additionally, collaborations between tech companies and automakers are accelerating innovation in motor control systems.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A05822 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The market is segmented by motor type (AC motors, DC motors, PMSM, induction motors), vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers), and application (propulsion, power steering, HVAC systems). Electric and hybrid vehicles dominate the demand for high-performance motors, while conventional vehicles continue to rely on motors for auxiliary applications.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀1. North America & Europe:The North American and European markets are driven by strict emission regulations, rising EV adoption, and government incentives. Leading automotive manufacturers in these regions are investing in high-efficiency motors to meet sustainability targets and consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles.2. Asia-Pacific & Rest of the World:The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, Japan, and India, dominates the automotive motors market due to large-scale EV production, growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income. Meanwhile, emerging economies in Latin America and the Middle East are gradually adopting EVs, contributing to market growth.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A05822 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain market share. Leading players include Bosch, Nidec Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Valeo, and Denso.Manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop lightweight, high-efficiency motors and advanced motor controllers to enhance EV performance. Companies are also expanding production facilities globally to meet rising demand.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Electric vehicle adoption is the primary driver of automotive motor demand.• Permanent magnet synchronous motors are increasingly preferred for EV propulsion.• Asia-Pacific dominates the market, led by China and Japan.• High production costs and material dependency are key market restraints.• Technological advancements in in-wheel and axial flux motors present new growth opportunities.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Autonomous Vehicle Sensor MarketAutomatic Identification System MarketAutomotive Optoelectronics MarketAutomotive Cloud Based System MarketAutomotive MEMS Sensor MarketAutomotive Acoustic Insulation MarketAutomotive Antenna Module Market

