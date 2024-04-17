Rinat Akhmetov's 'Steel Front' has expanded its support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Since the Ukraine invasion began, the businessman's military initiative has supplied 6,000 UAVs and 7,000 communication devices to the army.

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rinat Akhmetov's 'Steel Front' has published updated data on the assistance it has provided the Ukrainian army. The initiative's efforts are primarily aimed at enhancing the combat capability and level of protection for the soldiers. Specifically, this includes over 6,000 drones of various modifications, and over 7,000 units of communication and telecommunications equipment.

The drone modifications vary and primarily depend on the soldiers' requests. Apart from the popular DJI Mavic, this includes powerful Magura hexacopters, Valkyries, Storks, Elves and others. The priority is given to drones that are protected against the enemy's electronic warfare capabilities.

The communication devices provided, including individual radios, vehicle radios, mobile communication nodes, and modern digital equipment for stationary nodes, ensure reliable coordination and management of military operations under various conditions. Specifically, the special operations brigade 'Azov' of the National Guard of Ukraine received a batch of equipment that included 150 radios and 9 repeaters, significantly enhancing their effectiveness against the enemy.

The commander of the rifle battalion with the call sign 'Mikhalych' comments: 'For us, there are always three critically necessary things: communication, drones, and transport. Often, the lives of soldiers depend on their availability. The equipment has a short lifespan at the front, so regular assistance is invaluable to us.'

Natalya Yemchenko, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer SCM Group, said, 'Supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces is our highest priority today. Our country's defenders deserve the best equipment to effectively perform their tasks. We are guided primarily by their urgent needs and wishes regarding technology, ammunition, transport. For example, drones and EW equipment are currently very relevant. 'Steel Front' remains steadfast in its commitment to support those who risk their lives every day for the future of Ukraine and Europe.'

General data on assistance from 'Steel Front' to the army (as of April 1, 2024):

- Bulletproof vests: 165,572 units

- Helmets: 26,154 units

- Clothing, footwear, and gear: 26,115 units

- Special equipment (thermal imagers, rangefinders, cameras, and binoculars): 5,678 units

- First aid kits, tourniquets, medicines, and medical equipment: 47,368 units

- Fortification structures: 163,426

- Transport: 1,195 units

- Fuel: 1,511,073 liters

- Stoves and boilers: 4,439 units

- Generators, batteries, portable solar power systems, etc.: 1,242 units

- Steel shelters for military: 450 units

- Mock-ups of military equipment: 250 units

- Mine sweepers: 26 units

Background

Rinat Akhmetov's 'Steel Front' is the largest private initiative to assist the Ukrainian army, created by businessman Rinat Akhmetov and his businesses following the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

The total contribution of Rinat Akhmetov and his enterprises to support Ukraine during the full-scale invasion amounts to 7.6 billion UAH, making the SCM Group the largest donor to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the private sector."

