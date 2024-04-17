Market Analysis: Exploring Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Sector Trends 2023-2032
Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-tank guided missile system market is growing considerably in par with developments in armored vehicles. Anti-tank guided missile system (ATGMS) is designed with main objective to destroy armored vehicle such as main battle tanks or infantry fighting vehicles. Anti-tank guided missile systems can vary in size from shoulder launched weapons to aircraft mounted weapon system. Since the introduction of man portable ATGMS, infantry in a battlefield has the capability to destroy light and medium tanks from a greater distance as compared to anti-tank rifles or magnetic anti-tank mines, which required to approach the target closely due to limited armor penetration ability. However, the battle tanks using composite and reactive armors are resistant to small ATGMS.
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The COVID pandemic is expected to delay existing projects and planned projects due to lockdown imposed by the governments around the world.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be visible directly on the short supply of raw materials due operational issues.
Anti-tank guided missile tank system defense contractors are dealing with supply chain disruption as well as workforce shortage due production site access restrictions imposed by authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Travel ban imposed by governments around the world to slow the spread of COVID-19 has hampered & delayed weapon system production and testing, especially for defense contractors relying on international workforce.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Surge in new generation anti-armor weapon system, increase in demand for fire-and-forget attack capability, and rise in adoption lock-on before launch (LOBL) having high impact accuracy are the factors that drive the global anti-tank guided missile system market. However, modern armor technology such as active protection system and presence of electronic jammers hinder the market growth. Contrarily, growing demand for shoulder ATGMS in developing countries, requirements for man portable air defense system in terrorist infested regions, and developments in precision targeting to reduce collateral damage present new pathways in the industry.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲
Fire-and-forget missile systems have significant advantage over other ATGMS in terms of guidance system. For instance, with the top attack mode it has greater capability to destroy a tank with the help of a missile. The missile climbs sharply after launch and cruise at high altitude to finally dive on the top of the target where armor is weak. Moreover, it allows user to use older missiles making it cost effective for third world countries. Such features are expected to boost the anti-tank guided missile system market.
𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
Latest generation of ATGMS have high explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warheads specializing in thick tank armor penetration. In addition, HEAT warheads have an explosive charge shaped to focus the effect of explosive’s energy, known as shaped charge. Moreover, ATGMS such as FGM-148 Javelin and RBS-156 Bill are capable of penetrating composite and reactive armors. Such advanced missile systems will continue to propel anti-tank guided missile system market.
𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• What are the leading market players active in the anti-tank guided missile system market?
• What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global anti-tank guided missile system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global anti-tank guided missile system market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global anti-tank guided missile system market growth scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed global anti-tank guided missile system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• SAAB Group
• Raytheon Company
• KBP Instrument Design Bureau
• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
• Denel SOC Ltd.
• MBDA
• BAE Systems PLC
• General Dynamics Corporation
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Roketsan A.S.
