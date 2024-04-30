Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Surges Past $106 Billion by 2020

Rising demand for anti-inflammatory drugs propels market growth, led by biologics and expanding Asia-Pacific region.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $106.1 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the period 2015-2020. The anti-inflammatory biologic segment held 3/5th of overall market in 2014. The Asia Pacific market would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Inflammation is the mechanism of innate immunity, which eliminates the cause of injury. Sometimes, the body's defense system inappropriately triggers inflammation against its own cells, resulting in inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Reducing inflammation is one of the primary therapeutic strategies in acute as well as chronic diseases such as arthritis, psoriasis, and asthma. The rising incidences of autoimmune and respiratory conditions, extensive drug development pipeline, and increasing popularity of anti-inflammatory drugs with lesser side effects are the key factors driving the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. In addition, growing awareness about anti-inflammatory therapeutics and government initiatives, in the Asia pacific and LAMEA would further boost the market growth. However, adverse effects associated with long term consumption of drugs, namely NSAIDs and Corticosteroids would limit the market growth to a certain extent.

The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Report by Allied Market Research presents a comprehensive overview of the industry, highlighting significant growth projections and key market dynamics. The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is forecasted to reach $106.1 billion by 2020, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the period 2015-2020. Segment analysis reveals that the anti-inflammatory biologic segment accounted for 3/5th of the overall market in 2014, with arthritis indication being the major revenue-generating segment, followed by respiratory diseases. The psoriasis segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Regionally, North America currently leads the market, contributing about half of the global revenue, with the U.S. dominating the North America market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Factors driving market growth include rising incidences of autoimmune and respiratory conditions, an extensive drug development pipeline, increasing popularity of anti-inflammatory drugs with fewer side effects, and growing awareness about anti-inflammatory therapeutics. However, adverse effects associated with long-term consumption of drugs, particularly NSAIDs and Corticosteroids, may limit market growth to some extent.

Trends in developed vs. developing economies show that developed economies like North America and Europe prefer branded drugs over generics, whereas developing economies exhibit a reverse trend. Companies in the market are focusing on drug pipeline development and product launches to overcome patent expiries of existing drugs and gain additional market share. Major players include Pfizer Inc., Abbvie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & CO., Inc., Novartis, F. Hoffman La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca PLC, and Amgen.

The report provides valuable insights for stakeholders to understand the current market scenario, identify growth opportunities, and formulate effective strategies to navigate the dynamic landscape of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutic market is expected to witness a steady growth in the future. The market has drawn the interest of the healthcare industry, owing to increase in chronic & lifestyle-related diseases, rise in geriatric population, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, rise in R&D investments made by the government in the healthcare sector propels the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness, patent expires, side effects, and stringent regulations for anti-inflammatory drugs usage projected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in an adoption of anti-inflammatory drugs and developing biosimilar drugs are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the anti-inflammatory therapeutic market. In addition, increase in product approval is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

