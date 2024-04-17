World Patients Alliance supports the Patient Advocacy Leadership Collective (PALC)
World Patients Alliance supports the Patient Advocacy Leadership Collective; an instrumental platform for advancing the goals of patient advocacy organizations.
The Patient Advocacy Leadership Collective is a first-of-its-kind platform that can aid growth and development for patient advocates around the world.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington DC, April 17, 2024 – The World Patients Alliance (WPA) supports the groundbreaking initiative of the Patient Advocacy Leadership Collective (PALC), aimed at empowering patient advocacy groups worldwide by offering evidence-based tools and resources that helps enhance the capacity of advocacy organizations. Advocacy skills are essential for patient organizations, enabling patients to actively engage in their healthcare, improve communication with healthcare providers, access information, and contribute to positive changes in the healthcare system. The PALC stands out as an innovative hub, providing connectivity, community resources, and tools focused on sustainable capacity building for patient advocates globally.
"The PALC represents a pivotal advancement in the realm of patient advocacy", stated Hussain Jafri, Executive Director of the WPA. "This transformative platform equips advocacy organizations with the knowledge and skills necessary to fulfill their mission of supporting patients and their families", he added. "Empowering patient advocacy is not just a mission; it's a movement. The Patient Advocacy Leadership Collective represents a pivotal step forward in our collective journey toward patient-centered care and inclusive healthcare systems", said Andrew Spiegel Esq, Chair, WPA.
The PALC, co-created with a global board of patient advisors with support from Pfizer, offers a range of programs, including NextGen Leadership, Mentorship, and the Global Health Fellows programs, which support organizational growth and connect advocacy professionals. All courses have been curated by an independent faculty of leading patient advocates from across therapeutic areas.
“At Pfizer, patients, advocates and caregivers are at the center of everything we do,” said Emma Andrews, VP, Global Patient Advocacy at Pfizer. “The Patient Advocacy Leadership Collective is a first-of-its-kind platform that can aid growth and development for patient advocates around the world.”
To promote the platform, the WPA organized a groundbreaking webinar titled "Capacity Building for Patient Advocacy Groups – Introducing The Patient Advocacy and Leadership Collective – From Concept to Launch." The event, held on January 30th, 2024, featured insights from patient advocacy global leaders, and a live demo of the resource. With over 1500 registrations from 126 countries and 766 participants, the webinar received overwhelming support from patient advocates worldwide.
The World Patients Alliance, representing approximately 1 billion patients through its extensive network of more than 501 member organizations across 125 countries, is committed to amplifying the patient perspective and promoting patient-centered care. The WPA invites patient advocacy organizations to join in harnessing the transformative potential of PALC to drive positive change within healthcare systems and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.
For more information and to sign up for the Patient Advocacy Leadership Collective, visit PatientAdvocacy.com.
About World Patients Alliance (WPA):
The World Patients Alliance is the world’s largest umbrella patient advocacy organization, representing approximately 1 billion patients worldwide through its extensive network of around 501 member patient organizations across 125 countries. The WPA is dedicated to amplifying the patient perspective and advocating for patient-centered care across all disease areas in all world regions.
