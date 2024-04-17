Luxuria Vacations Announces New Loyalty Program to Enhance Travel Experiences
Luxuria Vacations partners with Zinrelo to launch a new tiered loyalty program, enhancing luxury travel with exclusive rewards and benefits.
We are thrilled to launch this incredible program for our Luxuria Members to maximize their travel experiences.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury travel specialist Luxuria Vacations has launched a new loyalty program for frequent and loyal clients. The Luxuria Vacations Loyalty Program is developed in partnership with Zinrelo, a leader in loyalty solutions. It introduces a tiered loyalty program that enriches the travel experience for every guest.
— Tiffany Dayton, Director of Experiences, Luxuria Vacations
Rewards and Reasons that Will Make You Travel with Luxuria Vacations
The Luxuria Vacations Loyalty Program offers guests the opportunity to accumulate points through a variety of activities, enhancing their journey from the moment they join. Members can look forward to rewards across three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with benefits including:
- Welcome Bonus: New Silver members receive an initial 5,000 points.
- Earning Points: Points are earned for every dollar spent on bookings, with increased rates for Gold and Platinum members.
- Social Engagement: You can accumulate points just by following and sharing Luxuria Vacations' social media accounts.
- Special Occasions: Celebrate anniversaries and birthdays with bonus points, along with points for submitting reviews, surveys, and photos.
- Winback and Referrals: Significant points for re-engaging with Luxuria Vacations and referring new guests, who also receive a discount on their first booking.
A Partnership That Rewards Loyalty:
To ensure the loyalty program offers the utmost value to its members, Luxuria Vacations has partnered with Zinrelo, utilizing its expertise to create a rewarding system that acknowledges and appreciates the loyalty of Luxuria's guests.
Tiffany Dayton, Director of Experiences Luxuria Vacations, expressed, "We are thrilled to launch this incredible program for our Luxuria Members to maximize their travel experiences. The best time to book your next trip is while you are still on a trip, and our Luxuria Rewards Program makes this even easier!"
Jai Rawat, CEO of Zinrelo, added, "It's been a pleasure to work with Luxuria Vacations on launching their loyalty program. At Zinrelo, we're dedicated to creating loyalty programs that foster deep, lasting relationships between brands and their customers. The Luxuria Vacations Loyalty Program is designed to do just that, offering exceptional rewards that truly reflect the value of their guests' loyalty."
About Luxuria Vacations:
Luxuria Vacations is renowned for its curated luxury travel experiences, offering bespoke itineraries to the world's most exquisite destinations. With a focus on personalized service and exceptional quality, Luxuria Vacations ensures every trip is an unforgettable adventure.
About Zinrelo:
Zinrelo is a global leader in enterprise-grade loyalty solutions, providing a loyalty platform that helps brands increase customer retention and lifetime value. Through a data-driven approach, Zinrelo supports businesses in launching customized loyalty programs that effectively engage customers and build brand loyalty.
