UK Escape Room Market to Reach $1,291.2 Million, by 2032 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
The UK escape room market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for genuine and individual adventure experiences by the UK consumers.
PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “UK Escape Room Market by Type [Small Theme Room (2 to 4 people), Medium Theme Room (5 to 8 people), and Big Theme Room (9 to 12 people)], and End User (Friends, Corporate Groups, Individuals, Families, and Couples), UK Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the UK escape room industry generated $408.6 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1,291.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032.
Prime determinants of growth
The UK escape room market is driven by factors such as growth in popularity of escape rooms as a form of entertainment and increase in usage of escape room by corporate group. However, the limited capacity and scalability for escape room businesses restricts market growth. Moreover, the expansion of escape room facilities into new markets and locations offers new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A136995
Report coverage & details: Details
Forecast Period 2023–2032
Base Year 2022
Market Size in 2022 - $408.6 million
Market Size in 2032 - $1,291.2 million
CAGR - 12.4%
No. of Pages in Report - 125
Segments covered - Type and End User
Drivers - Growth in popularity of escape rooms as a form of entertainment and social activity Increase in usage of escape room by corporate group
Development of new and innovative escape room themes
Opportunities - Expansion of escape room facilities into new markets and locations
Restraints - Limited capacity and scalability for escape room businesses
Increase in popularity of esports among youth
The small theme room (2 to 4 people) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on type, the small theme room (2 to 4 people) segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than half of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growth in popularity as a type of amusement and social activity in recent years. Many small-themed escape rooms have adapted to the digital world by producing online copies of their real-world rooms, allowing players to enjoy the experience without leaving their homes. The COVID-19 outbreak has hastened this tendency, resulting in numerous escape room enterprises switching to digital products to stay afloat.
Procure Complete Report (217 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d09aefba0ab19658d4ba76811c95c3d5
The corporate groups segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
On the basis of the end user, the corporate groups segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Corporate organizations have been instrumental in the expansion of the escape room business, accounting for a sizable amount of the industry's income. Many businesses have recognized the importance of adopting team-building activities to increase teamwork, problem-solving, and cooperation, and escape rooms are an exciting and difficult approach to accomplish these goals.
Leading Market Players: -
Lucardo Limited
Breakout Manchester
Mission:Breakout
Cluequest
Tulley's Farm
Tick Tock Unlock Limited
Escapism Leisure Limited
XP Factory PLC
Escape London Limited
The Great Escape Game
Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A136995
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the UK escape room market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:
U.S. Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-escape-room-market-A136985
Canada Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-escape-room-market-A136986
Mexico Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mexico-escape-room-market-A136987
Europe Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-escape-room-market-A136988
Russia Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/russia-escape-room-market-A136992
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 5038946022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn