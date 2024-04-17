Siam Legal (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Wins Thailand Elite Visa Sales Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. (TPC), a subdivision of the Thai government’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, is excited to announce that they have just bestowed their Best Sales Performance Award (Western) to Siam Legal (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for excellence in helping a record number of clients acquire Thailand Elite Visa. This award further cements Siam Legal’s close partnership with TPC, strengthening its reputation as a leading Thailand Privilege General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA).
Siam Legal received this award at the Thailand Privilege GSSA Awards Ceremony, held at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok on March 24, 2024. The event itself was headlined by the President of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., Mr. Manatase Annawat. Alongside him, Mr. Pichayat Promburee, the Director of Business Development & Privileges, joined in as a second speaker.
The Thailand Privilege membership program and the Thai Elite Visa were the central topics discussed during the event. TPC also highlighted its remarkable achievements in 2023, including a record-breaking milestone of 11,846 memberships. This impressive success is a testament to the growing appeal of Thai Elite Visas among discerning foreign nationals seeking long-term stays in Thailand with VIP benefits.
Mr. Manatase Annawat also revealed the strategic framework utilized by TPC known as the M.O.R.E. Strategy, to which he attributes Thailand Privilage’s success.
1. Member-centric approach
2. Opportunity exploration
3. Responsibility
4. Excellence in all things
This approach ensures applicants for a Thailand Elite Visa receive first-rate, personalized assistance and an unmatched customer experience.
Other highlights of the awards ceremony include:
• New privileges for the popular Privilege Points system were shared with the attendees, including free legal consultations from Siam Legal.
TPC President Annawat also shared the program's expectations for this year, such as their goal of having 39,000 Thailand Privilege members by the end of 2024.
• Attendees were introduced to a planned mobile app and e-book, an upcoming feature of the Thailand Privilege program to improve user experience and intuitiveness even further than before.
• Certain concerns about the program were addressed such as the ability to upgrade from the old memberships and the impact of the new foreign income tax policy.
Siam Legal (Thailand) Co., Ltd. offers its sincerest gratitude to TPC for their recognition and trust, and to our clients for their continued support. This award further motivates the Siam Legal team to continually strive for excellence in providing effective legal and immigration services in Thailand for clients from across the globe.
To learn more about the Thailand Elite Visa, visit our website: https://www.siam-legal.com/elite/
Rex Baay - Thailand Elite Manager
Siam Legal (Thailand) Co., Ltd. offers its sincerest gratitude to TPC for their recognition and trust, and to our clients for their continued support. This award further motivates the Siam Legal team to continually strive for excellence in providing effective legal and immigration services in Thailand for clients from across the globe.
