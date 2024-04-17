Bioethanol Market High Hopes for Market Size Growth and Future Revenues

Bioethanol Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global bioethanol market was valued at $5,652 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $9,544 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The transportation segment held the largest market share, accounting for four-fifths of the total market.

Bioethanol is a renewable fuel produced from biological sources, offering advantages over conventional fuels due to its clean and renewable nature. It is increasingly being adopted as an automotive fuel in the transportation sector, driven by biofuel mandates and regulations such as the European Union Renewable Energy Directive and the Renewable Fuel Standard by the EPA.

The market growth is primarily driven by the demand from the transportation industry, supported by regulatory mandates, concerns about pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and the availability of abundant raw materials. However, challenges related to food scarcity and the use of food crops for bioethanol production are expected to hinder market growth. Additionally, the high initial production cost of cellulosic ethanol is a negative factor. However, the introduction of second- and third-generation biofuels presents lucrative opportunities for market growth.

In terms of market share, the transportation segment was dominant in 2015, while the power generation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key findings of the study include the expected high growth rate of the industrial beets segment, North America generating the highest revenue, and Brazil leading the LAMEA bioethanol market.

The transportation segment's dominance is attributed to the high demand and adoption of bioethanol as an automotive fuel, contributing to reduced vehicle emissions. Cellulosic ethanol is considered a suitable substitute for petroleum, while bioethanol is used in vehicles alongside other fuels like gasoline.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate, driven by efforts to increase bioethanol production capacity in countries such as China, Thailand, and India.

Key players in the bioethanol market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, POET LLC, Valero Renewable Fuels Company LLC, BP plc, CropEnergies AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abengoa Bioenergy, BlueFire Ethanol Fuels Inc., Petrobras, and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

