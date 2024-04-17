C Squared Fund Places a Bet on Computational Technology
The CT Owned by the Fund is Essential to Every Vertical, From Industrial Automation to Structuring and Rating PE Funds
Fund managers are sometimes surprised to find they need to license the computational technology they use for CFOs and NAVs.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty years ago, C Squared Fund (https://www.csquaredfund.com) did the math on computational technology (CT) and the role it would play in the future as the world grew in complexity. The fund made a daring investment, endeavoring to patent the CT of the future. Now, C Squared owns 40 CT patents, many of which are essential to the software that enterprises rely on for their day-to-day operations today.
“You can’t model today’s complex systems without certain core computational technology” said Kevin Howard, a luminary in high performance parallelization and optimizing compute technology. “We endeavored to get to the bottom of what it takes in terms of CT to model, predict, and manage complex systems accurately. It turns out the same CT was universal to every vertical out there.”
Just as software is needed in every vertical, so is the CT that the software depends upon. C Squared’s patent team has dedicated over twenty-five years to understanding and patenting the core CT behind capturing the dynamics of reality in software, whether reality is the predictive maintenance necessary for a jet airplane, the intricacies behind managing the supply chain for industrial automation, or the core principles underlying how one predicts the performance of a structured private equity fund.
Today, C Squared is benefiting from its portfolio companies’ exploitation of how that computational technology applies to various verticals. One of C Squared’s companies, FinaTech Structured Solutions (https://www.structuredprivateequity.com), licenses its patents to the private equity industry. FinaTech’s CT provides higher returns for investors, access to more capital for fund managers, and the ability to invest in a broader range of assets for PE funds.
"Fund managers are sometimes surprised to find they need to license the computational technology they use for CFOs and NAVs" noted Scott Smith at FinaTech. But recognizing the CT behind structured funds also opens the door to newer structures, which have the potential to revolutionize the private equity industry.
Another C Squared company, Massively Parallel Technologies (https://massivelyparallel.com) uses computational technology to boost the performance of code running on multi-core processors. MPT was able to improve the performance of a LIDAR algorithm by 625x in a DARPA funded HPC project using its patented parallel processing solution.
Yet another C Squared company, Fathym (https://www.fathym.com), has found that its directed graph and run time solutions pair well with AI to facilitate getting factories on the cloud and boosting manufacturing efficiency.
Ultimately, when zeros and ones are used optimally it means a more efficient future for everyone.
