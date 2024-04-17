YachtCreators Welcomes Focus Yachts to America The Forza 37 offered in inboard, outboard, and diesel options The All-New Focus 3x features an innovative design allowing it to be used as an open or enclosed yacht

Dutch-based Focus Yachts delivers Superyacht-level engineering, design, and an obsession to details. World-Class, handcrafted yachts from 36 feet to 60ft.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YachtCreators Announces Exclusive Distribution of Focus Yachts for the Americas: A Testament to Craftsmanship and Exclusivity

YachtCreators is thrilled to unveil its landmark partnership with Focus Yachts, marking the exclusive importation of one of the yachting industry's most exciting brands to the Americas. This collaboration brings Focus Yachts' unparalleled commitment to craftsmanship and the exclusivity of limited production runs to American shores, starting with the bespoke Power 37, Forza 37, and the all new 3x models. These yachts, emblematic of luxury and innovation, echo the meticulous artistry and performance inspired by exotic supercars and the rich American car culture.

Bespoke Craftsmanship Meets Exotic Inspiration

Under the banner of "Bespoke By Design. Engineered to Impress," Focus Yachts stands out in this segment of the yachting world for its dedication to the dying art of true yacht craftsmanship. By emphasizing limited production runs, Focus Yachts ensures each vessel's uniqueness and unmatched quality. The successful Power 36, the all new 3x, featuring an innovative enclosed-to-open bridge, and the Forza 37, inspired by the allure of exotic supercars, serve as testaments to the brand's ability to merge the desires of discerning enthusiasts with the essence of luxury yachting.

“The Mercedes, Aston Martins, and Ferraris of the world have captivated our imagination as kids and filled our hearts with joy as adults. From James Bond movies to Formula 1 Sundays, these stunning machines are an ever-evolving marvel of engineering, craftsmanship, and aesthetic design. The commitment to R&D, premium materials, and detail-obsession needed to continually impress the owners of these remarkable creations is exactly what we found in Matej and his team at Focus Yachts. We could not be more excited to share this family-owned brand with our clients.” – Barin Cardenas, YachtCreators CEO

YachtCreators: Elevating the American Yachting Experience

YachtCreators, with its ethos of "The Superyacht Experience for All," brings Focus Yachts' craftsmanship and exclusivity to the Americas. This partnership not only introduces American yachting enthusiasts to Focus Yachts' distinctive offerings but also cements YachtCreators' status as a purveyor of innovation, luxury, and unparalleled service in the yachting industry.

“ We are excited to be joining forces with YachtCreators. In Barin Cardenas, we saw the same passion for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction that we have. This passion is the core of our collaboration. Together with YachtCreators, we look forward to creating unforgettable yachts and lasting memories for our clients!” – Matej Avsic, Focus Motoryachts CEO

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Focus Yachts backs its commitment to excellence with a solid 2-year warranty and an industry-leading 10-year structural warranty, reflecting its confidence in the quality and longevity of its yachts. These guarantees, coupled with YachtCreators YachtManagement service program underscore the new partnership’s dedication to customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

About Focus Yachts

Focus Yachts, a Dutch company renowned for its "Bespoke Design. Engineered to Impress" philosophy, prioritizes craftsmanship over volume, offering limited production runs that ensure exclusivity and meticulous attention to detail. Inspired by Exotic car culture, Focus Yachts crafts yachts that are not only vessels but masterpieces of innovation, design, and bespoke luxury, meeting the exacting standards of the most discerning yachting enthusiasts.

About YachtCreators

Promising "The Superyacht Experience for All," YachtCreators has revolutionized the yachting industry by making the luxury, innovation, and bespoke service of the superyacht world an experience for all to enjoy. Known for powering multiple award-winning custom builds and introducing premier yacht brands to the Americas, YachtCreators is dedicated to providing a personalized buying experience, ensuring that each client's journey is as remarkable as the yachts themselves.

Discover the ultimate in yacht craftsmanship and exclusive luxury with YachtCreators and Focus Yachts. Embark on an unparalleled journey of discovery and indulgence.