Local Singaporean start-up ToursOnTheWeb has grown into the largest online comparison portal for multi-day tours.
ToursOnTheWeb.com is the next big thing in online travel searches and bookings of multi-day tours.SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore based ToursOnTheWeb is the largest and most comprehensive global travel search and comparison platform for organised multi-day tours worldwide. There is nothing like it anywhere.
Travellers can choose between travelling in a tour group with fellow country men and women leaving at home (e.g. Changi Airport), or in an international English-speaking tour group with people from different countries and possibly different cultures starting at the travel destination, or in a private tour group of friends and family.
ToursOnTheWeb.com already features 80 tour operators with almost 15,000 group tours, private tours, self-drive tours, walking & bicycling tours, safaris, overlanding, (river) cruises and luxury expeditions to 180+ countries and territories on all continents. Tours exist for all age groups in budget, comfort and luxury segments with and without flight, and duration from 5 to 300 days (10 months!), not only in English.
Tour Operators include well-known and trusted Singaporean agencies as well as established, award winning global brands with all kinds of financial protection and booking guarantees. Singapore travellers will find it very easy to compare all relevant tours in SG$ and will be inspired by the variety of very interesting itineraries and global destinations. There are many alternatives to any trip.
NATAS organises travel fairs 2x per year where mainly local Singaporean travel agents and some major international tour operators present their products and services. This travel fair works well for travellers who prefer to travel with fellow countrymen / women on vacation, possibly eat familiar food while away and are OK with a limited choice of packages and dates. Nowadays there are more options.
In tiny Singapore it is easy to walk to the tour operator, but this is exceptional and unlikely in any other country. ToursOnTheWeb, with all its professional and trustworthy partners, offers far more itineraries and destinations than any tour operator or travel agent anywhere and is available 24x7, 365 days per year without leaving home.
Comparing hotels, flights and car rentals online has been possible for quite some time with skyscanner.com, kayak.com, trivago.com and rome2rio.com being good examples. These meta-search platforms offer travellers the advantages of a very large set of travel data combined with booking and payment at the service provider directly. ToursOnTheWeb works in a very similar way, but for multi-day tours.
A few large global Online Travel Agents exist for multi-day tours, but they are not really ideal for sometimes costly tours, cruises or expeditions. Travellers may prefer to book either directly at the trusted and well-known tour operator or at a local representative, herewith avoiding payment at and additional Terms and Conditions of the far-away entity. Too many involved parties can make travel too complicated especially in case of changes.
ToursOnTheWeb is looking forward to expanding globally further for example within the ASEAN region. Malaysians and Indonesians should soon be able to find their organised tours on the platform as well, with the option to start in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore or at the travel destination.
Paul van Schaik, CEO: “ToursOnTheWeb combines convenience with choice and confidence on one very-easy-to-use platform. It offers a wide variety of tours, but leaves booking, payment and customer support to the specialists. It is a one-of-a-kind alternative to large online and traditional travel agents as well as travel fairs.”
Paul Van Schaik
ToursOnTheWeb Pte Ltd
+65 9468 7659
pvanschaik@toursontheweb.com