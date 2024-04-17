GoZone and NETGEAR Business Announce Partnership & Upcoming WiFi World Conference Participation
EINPresswire.com/ -- NETGEAR® Business and GoZone WiFi have united in a strategic partnership to enhance connectivity solutions for businesses. GoZone’s cloud-based marketing software and services have been seamlessly incorporated into the third-party supported options as part of NETGEAR’s Total Network Solution. Celebrating this new partnership, the organizations have also announced that they will be collaboratively participating in a panel discussion at the WiFi World Congress in Sarasota, Florida, April 22-24.
The NETGEAR Business Total Network Solution is comprised of routers, switches, and wireless access points all managed by NETGEAR’s Insight Remote Management software. Multi-tenancy, multi-location functionality in Insight allows the user to create multiple organizations with multiple locations and initiate setup of the GoZone software for any or all locations quickly and easily.
“Our partnership with GoZone WiFi continues NETGEAR’s over 25 year history of innovation by providing people with powerful solutions for any size business. Authorized resellers can provide venues with a great combination of indoor and outdoor access points and powerful monetization software, offering their guests robust and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity everywhere, while creating new revenue streams and operational cost reductions for the venue,” said Douglas Cheung, Director of Business Development, NETGEAR Business.
The GoZone advanced captive portal provides a wealth of benefits for smart cities, communities, retail, and hospitality applications. Seamless guest WiFi, powerful remarketing tools, and deep customer analytics combine with simple and intuitive dashboards to deliver a better user experience.
“We’re thrilled to partner with NETGEAR to expand our industry-leading list of hardware integration partners. NETGEAR, its valued reseller network, and its broad range of business customers are well suited to benefit from GoZone’s smart WiFi services, thanks to this new relationship. We look forward to helping businesses generate more revenue and save more money using this powerful combination of NETGEAR hardware and GoZone software & services,” remarked Wayne Newton, VP Sales and Business Development for GoZone.
For more information on this new partnership, please visit the GoZone NETGEAR partner page at https://gozonewifi.com/partners/netgear.
Existing NETGEAR resellers also automatically qualify for GoZone’s Gold Partner Tier, simply by signing up for the GoZone Partner Program. For reseller inquiries, please visit the GoZone Reseller Page.
For additional information on WiFiNow and its upcoming conference, please visit https://wifinowglobal.com/sarasota-2024/
About NETGEAR Business:
NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe.
About GoZone:
GoZone Wi-Fi is a SaaS company offering business analytics, venue intelligence and guest engagement solutions. GoZone uses Wi-Fi networks to deliver branded content, provide customer analytics, and display advertising creatives. GoZone’s Smart Wi-Fi Suite of products enables Wi-Fi monetization through rich location data, marketing engagements, and third-party sponsorships. GoZone’s venue intelligence empowers SMB, Mid-Market and Enterprise businesses to strategically refine operations, bridging the gap between marketing and IT. Learn more at GoZoneWiFi.com.
NETGEAR Contact
Doug Cheung
NETGEAR
Doug.cheung@NETGEAR.com
Erik Strom
