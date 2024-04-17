CLOWD9 Hugosave

Hugosave Continues Aggressive Growth with Cloud Processing Pioneers CLOWD9.

It was important to choose a provider that is fully cloud-native including the cloud connectivity to VISA, supporting us with our global expansion plans. We are thrilled to be working with CLOWD9.” — David Fergusson, CEO Hugosave

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Wealthcare® and savings app Hugosave is pleased to announce its partnership with CLOWD9 as their issuer processing partner. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance Hugosave’s financial offerings and foster innovation in the fintech landscape.

Hugosave is dedicated to enhancing lives by helping consumers to spend smarter, save more, and invest diligently. The company provides a digital companion app that allows clients to open an account and start setting goals and automating saving with schedules. It also allows them to start putting their savings into investments such as precious metals and ETF Portfolios with as little as S$0.01.

The collaboration between Hugosave and CLOWD9 is poised to unlock new opportunities for fintech innovation, providing clients with cutting-edge financial solutions.

David Fergusson, CEO at Hugosave, commented, “Our mission at Hugosave is to help everyone develop healthy financial habits where they spend smarter, save more and grow their wealth faster. We wanted to work with an issuer processor who would enable us to build financially healthy & thriving communities globally. We are thrilled to be working with CLOWD9 as our issuer processor. For us, it was important to choose a provider that was fully cloud-native including the cloud connectivity to VISA, so they can support us with our global expansion plans without the limitations that physical data centers can bring.”

Suresh Vaghjiani, CEO at CLOWD9, shared his excitement, stating, “We are delighted that Hugosave has chosen to process with CLOWD9! We have, over the past months, developed a strong relationship as we support their ambitious expansion plans, and we are all excited about the opportunities this partnership presents for collaboration, growth, and innovation in Asia Pacific and beyond ."

About Hugosave

Launched in July 2021, Hugosave is Singapore’s first Wealthcare® app and all-in-one personal finance account which aims to elevate lives by helping consumers to spend smarter, save more, and invest diligently. Today, about 70,000 customers in Singapore are using Hugosave to optimise their finances. Since its launch, the app has won multiple awards including Consumer Finance Product of the Year and Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year 2023 for Singapore at the Retail Banking Awards 2023 by Asian Banking & Finance. Hugosave is owned and operated by Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd and is a certified member of the Singapore FinTech Association https://www.hugosave.com/about-us

About Atlas Consolidated

Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd is the parent company of the Hugo group of financial services. Atlas is licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payments Institution and a Regulated Precious Metals Dealer by the Ministry of Law, Singapore. It also holds a Financial Advisor licence in Singapore. Atlas leads a consortium behind the digital bank HugoBank which is on track for a full Digital Banking licence in Pakistan.

About CLOWD9

CLOWD9 Ltd. is the world's first cloud native, B Corp Certified, decentralized payments processing platform. Born in the cloud, the platform delivers uncompromising, limitless payments technology around the globe. Founded in the UK by authoritative payments experts and advised by finance executives and entrepreneurs, CLOWD9 processes payments for traditional banks, neo banks and fintechs. Its platform architecture is global by design, allowing it to scale at speed, quickly establish in new markets and service regional payment preferences across traditional card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics or cryptocurrency. https://www.clowd9.com/

CLOWD9 | The Future of Issuer Processing