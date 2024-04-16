Virtual Tour Group and Virtualtech Design Announce Merger to Form Virtual Tours LLC

Virtual Tours LLC logo

Virtual Tour Group and Virtualtech Design are pleased to announce a strategic merger to create a new entity, Virtual Tours LLC.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development in the virtual tour industry, Virtual Tour Group and Virtualtech Design are pleased to announce a strategic merger to create a new entity, Virtual Tours LLC. This merger is set to enhance capabilities, expand reach, and streamline services in the creation of high-quality, interactive virtual tours across various sectors, including healthcare, real estate, education, and more.

A New Era in Virtual Tour Services

Virtual Tours LLC will combine the expertise and resources of both companies to provide an unmatched service offering in the virtual tour market. Virtualtech Design has been a leader in healthcare virtual tours, providing innovative solutions to hospitals, nursing homes, and senior living communities. On the other hand, Virtual Tour Group has specialized in creating stunning visual experiences for educational institutions, retail spaces, and museums.

"The combination of Virtualtech Design and Virtual Tour Group under Virtual Tours LLC will create a powerhouse in the virtual tour industry," said Anthony Passeri, the newly appointed CEO of Virtual Tours LLC. "By merging, we can leverage each other’s strengths and deliver a broader array of services to our clients across different industries more efficiently."

Enhanced Services and Expanded Expertise

Virtual Tours LLC will focus on enhancing the client experience by offering customized virtual tours that integrate the latest in 360-degree panorama technology, high-quality photography, and interactive multimedia elements. The merger allows for significant expansion of services, providing clients with comprehensive virtual tour solutions that include advanced features such as virtual reality (VR) options and detailed analytics.

"Virtualtech Design’s expertise in the healthcare sector complements Virtual Tour Group’s experience in more commercial and educational environments perfectly," explained Passeri. "This merger enables us to push the boundaries of what virtual tours can achieve and further innovate our offerings."

Looking to the Future

Virtual Tours LLC is set to begin operations immediately, with headquarters in Phoenix, AZ. The company also has an office in New York City and plans to open an office in Miami by the end of the year, supporting clients nationwide with local and personalized services.

"We are excited about the future and confident that Virtual Tours LLC will bring a new level of creativity and efficiency to the virtual tour market," said Anthony Passeri. "Our combined expertise and innovative technologies will allow us to serve our clients even better and continue to lead the industry in exciting new directions."

For additional information about Virtual Tours LLC and to view a gallery of virtual tours, please visit https://virtualtours.llc/virtual-tour-examples/.

About Virtual Tours LLC:

Virtual Tours LLC is a leading provider of virtual tour services across multiple sectors. Formed from the merger of Virtualtech Design and Virtual Tour Group, the company offers innovative and customized virtual tour solutions designed to enhance online presence and user engagement through cutting-edge technology and creative excellence. They can be found online at VirtualTours.LLC