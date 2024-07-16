Methanol Institute Welcomes Acies Bio as Association's Newest Member
With their novel OneCarbonBio technology, ACIES are pioneers of a new route to converting methanol into a wide array of sustainably produced chemicals”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Acies Bio (ACIES) as our newest member company. ACIES is at the forefront of biotechnological innovation, specializing in the development of sustainable chemicals and materials through C1 fermentation feedstock. ACIES's expertise encompasses microbial physiology, strain development, bioprocess optimization, scale-up and product isolation. With proprietary technology and advanced metabolic engineering, ACIES pioneered a portfolio of sustainable bioproducts, supporting industrial partners in transitioning to eco-friendly production methods.
A key focus of ACIES's work is addressing the limitations of traditional feedstocks in industrial biotechnology, which predominantly rely on plant sugars, thereby competing with food production and straining arable land resources. ACIES's solution to this challenge is the OneCarbonBioTM technology, a novel biotechnological platform for converting methanol into a variety of complex chemicals, using ACIES’ proprietary microbes. Methanol presents an ideal feedstock—it is widely available, easy to handle, and can be produced sustainably through processes like renewable hydrogen and CO2 capture. This approach not only bypasses the food versus chemicals dilemma but also unlocks the potential for creating complex products that are beyond the reach of conventional chemical synthesis.
An unprecedented speed of genetic engineering of ACIES's technology brings new opportunities for producing a variety of high-value chemicals, offering a biotechnological route that surpasses traditional production methods in efficiency and sustainability. This innovation underlines ACIES's role as a key player in transforming the chemical production landscape, providing viable, eco-friendly solutions that meet market needs without compromising the environment.
MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "With their novel OneCarbonBio technology, ACIES are pioneers of a new route to converting methanol into a wide array of sustainably produced chemicals. We are pleased that ACIES has chosen to join MI and look forward to working together."
"We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute said dr. Štefan Fujs, Director of Acies Bio. “We look forward to working with MI and leverage the extensive network of methanol suppliers to secure sufficient supply of renewable methanol to enable the transition towards more sustainable production of biochemicals."
Acies Bio is a leading European microbial biotechnology company that develops new bioproducts and sustainable production processes for diverse industrial sectors, including pharma, food/feed, agricultural, and industrial biotechnology. With an emphasis on sustainability and using Acies Bio’s unique SmartRoute microbial platform, including synthetic biology and strain engineering, high-throughput screening, precision bioprocess and downstream development, the company has successfully developed and scaled numerous innovative products and precision fermentation technologies with industrial partners worldwide. To learn more about ACIES, click HERE.
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the trade association for the global methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, shippers, and technology companies. MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
