Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,866 in the last 365 days.

A Sustainable Future Begins in the Science Classroom

The survey further sheds light on the disconcerting reality that fewer than half of the teachers feel adequately qualified or supported to teach agri-science. 

Digging deeper, the survey highlights a troubling disconnect between the perceived importance of agricultural careers and the actual pursuit of such careers by high school students. While 86 percent of parents agree on the importance of encouraging careers in the agricultural industries for the country's future success, nearly 70 percent do not believe their children will pursue a career in agri-science. This contradiction is further underscored by data from the United States Department of Agriculture, revealing thousands of unfilled jobs in agriculture annually (Science and Engineering, 2020-2025), a topic we will explore a bit more thoroughly in later posts. Dr. Mae Jemison, Chief Ambassador for Bayer’s Making Science Make Sense initiative, emphasizes that this data mirrors a broader challenge in STEM education and careers, urging the need for new generations of STEM-literate leaders equipped to address the pressing challenges facing humanity such as food security (Are we preparing the next generation for tomorrow's global challenges? new study suggests we have work to do. 2018). If we are to cultivate innovative solutions for issues like nutrition and health needs amid a growing population, a paradigm shift in STEM education is imperative. 

***

You can check out the full blog series here

Learn more about how a sustainable future begins in the science classroom! Register now for a one-hour webinar on Tuesday, May 14th at 7 PM EST.

You just read:

A Sustainable Future Begins in the Science Classroom

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more