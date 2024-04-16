Kamehameha Highway closed at Shark’s Cove for emergency pole repairs

Main, News Posted on Apr 16, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that all lanes are closed on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Shark’s Cove on Tuesday, April 16, for Hawaiian Telcom to address a leaning telephone pole.

Traffic will be contraflowed around the work area through the parking lot at Shark’s Cove. Please avoid traveling this route as traffic will be heavy. Construction Crews will work to secure the leaning pole before the afternoon rush hour begins. HDOT will provide an update as work progresses.

