The fourth intake of the Connecting Communities funding program is open for applications until June 20, 2024.

In March 2022, the governments of B.C. and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million, $415 million each, toward high-speed connectivity infrastructure projects in rural and remote areas. Through the Connecting Communities BC program, the Province aims to provide all underserved households and First Nations communities with access to high-speed internet by 2027. This program also fulfils a call to action in the Declaration Act Action Plan.

Eligible applicants can apply for funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet in any area of the province, with a focus on specific areas that do not have internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and 10 Mbps upload speed. Areas of interest are outlined in the application guide available online.

The Connecting Communities BC program completed three intakes between September 2022 and March 2024. Subsequent intakes will be launched as needed to achieve the program’s goals.

Successful project applications from previous intakes are being announced once they are approved.

Learn More:

To read the Connecting Communities BC Application Guide, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc/20601/20601-63737

To learn more about Connecting Communities BC, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/connectingcommunitiesbc

To learn more about high-speed internet connectivity in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

To read about the StrongerBC: Good Lives in Strong Communities program, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Good-Lives-Strong-Communities-2023.pdf