B.C. takes action to improve literacy for students

CANADA, April 16 - More support for early screening and interventions will help students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities be more successful.

“As a kid, your job at school is to jump in, explore and start learning. But the start of school can also bring some significant challenges for students who struggle to read or write,” said Premier David Eby. “By starting evidenced-based screening and interventions when kids are young, they can get extra help at a much earlier age, preventing them from needing more intensive supports when they get older.”

To identify and support students who may be experiencing learning difficulties, government will work with school districts to implement evidence-based early literacy screening for all students in kindergarten to Grade 3. This will ensure that teachers and staff can provide timely support to students who may benefit from additional help with literacy.

“Students need to develop strong literacy skills in their first few years at school,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We know providing supports early to students who need it can make a big difference in their success. Our government is committed to removing barriers and providing the supports students need so they can reach their full potential.”

A total of $30 million over three years will expand the services of several provincial outreach programs and teams and support literacy-focused professional development and training for teachers and support staff.

“Reading difficulties can be prevented for over 95% of all children, including those with dyslexia, when schools screen students and provide effective early intervention starting in kindergarten,” said Alicia Smith, executive director, Dyslexia Canada. “Today’s announcement of universal screening represents a significant step forward in ensuring every child in British Columbia receives the support they need to thrive.”

The new professional development and training will help K-12 teachers and support staff build the knowledge, tools, and evidence-based strategies needed to support the diverse literacy needs of all students, including those beyond Grade 3. This includes workshops and resources for supporting students with learning disabilities. Provincial grants to school districts to access training for teachers and support staff will be available, as well as information for parents and caregivers on evidence-based approaches that help children develop literacy skills.

“Enhancing supports for literacy development will have a positive impact on multiple facets of our students’ growth and development,” said Colin Reid, president, BC Council of Administrators of Inclusive Support in Education (BC CAISE). “In addition to the academic benefits, targeted supports like these will also have significant positive effects on students’ mental health, and their social and emotional wellness. BC CAISE is excited to work with the ministry and our partners on this initiative to ensure districts are better equipped to identify and respond to individual student needs.”

The Ministry of Education and Child Care will consult with First Nations, Indigenous organizations, and English Language Learning experts on the development of culturally appropriate literacy screening and intervention resources to support Indigenous students and English-language learners as part of the new program.

“Early identification of and intervention for kids at risk for learning problems is so important,” said Linda Siegel, professor emeritus, faculty of education, University of British Columbia. “Today’s announcement is a giant step forward for the children and families of British Columbia. Providing services for children struggling with learning problems is so important for educational success and mental health and well-being.”

Early literacy screening, intervention and outreach support for schools, including school district professional development will begin to roll out in the 2024-25 school year.