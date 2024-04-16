Support empowers B.C. youth to take action on climate change

CANADA, April 16 - New support for Youth Climate Corps B.C. means more young people in British Columbia can train for careers that will help their communities reduce emissions and adapt to the changing climate.

“Young people are deeply concerned about what the future holds for them as they see the impacts of climate change first-hand. They want to do things to promote change and make a practical difference in our local communities and for our planet. Building a workforce of young people eager to act for positive change in British Columbia is key to our work to build a clean and sustainable future for people in our province,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “That’s why we’re supporting the Youth Climate Corps to provide more job and skill-building opportunities, helping youth to take positive action and building a more resilient province. This is part of our work to transition to cleaner energy, address the effects of climate change that we see today, and provide a more secure future for our kids and grandkids.”

As part of Budget 2024, the Province is providing the Youth Climate Corps B.C. with $3 million to expand its program to more communities across the province. Working with local governments and First Nation communities, Youth Climate Corps projects build youth climate leadership in focus areas. These include wildfire-risk reduction, local food security, energy efficiency, ecosystem restoration and community engagement.

“As part of the community where it all started and as the Premier’s Special Advisor on Youth, I have supported and followed the Youth Climate Corps’ growth from one chapter to six,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “The organization shows what incredible work can be achieved by empowering young people to be part of climate solutions.”

Youth Climate Corps B.C. was established in Nelson in 2020, and provides people from 17-30 with training and work experience related to climate action, while paying them a living wage.

“Young people have the capacity and motivation to be climate leaders in B.C., and we give them the opportunity to become those leaders, while receiving a living wage,” said Ben Simoni, executive director of Youth Climate Corps B.C. “This funding is a chance for youth to build a sustainable future, helping communities become resilient to a heating climate.”

The climate crisis is affecting all parts of society and climate-related jobs exist across many sectors. Empowering youth to act on climate change builds a stronger, cleaner and more affordable economy that works for everyone, while helping to achieve B.C.’s climate goals.

“Participating in the Youth Climate Corps has made me deeply invested in my community,” said Kate Watt, 2022 alumni, Youth Climate Corps B.C. “Like never before, I want to be part of and serve my community, and I hope that others across the province can benefit from the same opportunity I’ve had.”

B.C. continues to lead in climate action with the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, one of the strongest climate-action plans in North America. The road map outlines a comprehensive strategy to reduce emissions by 40% and create jobs in the clean economy, preparing B.C. for a changing climate.

