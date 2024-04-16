New BC Cancer centre in Nanaimo moves forward

CANADA, April 16 - Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo –

“We all want people in Nanaimo to get the health care they need, especially at a time of critical illness. A cancer diagnosis is stressful, but with the work underway on a new BC Cancer centre in Nanaimo, more people can count on good care in their own community, surrounded by their friends and family.”

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan –

“The development of a new BC Cancer centre is great news for Nanaimo and nearby communities. Our government is investing in cancer care here and across B.C. to meet current demand and the future needs of a growing and aging population.”

Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health –

“We are so pleased that the business plan for the new BC Cancer centre at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital has been approved. The expansion of cancer care services at NRGH will enable Island Health and BC Cancer to provide greater access to cancer care, treatment and diagnostics closer to home for people living in central and north Vancouver Island communities.”

David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority –

“The business plan approval for the new BC Cancer centre at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital marks a major milestone in delivering vital cancer care to the people of Nanaimo and surrounding communities. Together with Island Health, we will collaborate with our patients, families, Indigenous partners and local communities to design a modern facility that is patient-centred, accessible and is grounded in our commitment to Indigenous cultural safety.”

Sarah Roth, president and chief executive officer, BC Cancer Foundation –

"With over half of Vancouver Island’s population living north of the Malahat, the BC Cancer centre in Nanaimo is pivotal for patients and their families in local communities. The BC Cancer Foundation is committed to helping equip the new cancer centre with critical, cutting-edge technologies.”