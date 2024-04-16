Trrue and Trrue Coin become the latest Irish Fintech to agree an investment with DataOp in a €600k seed
Trrue and Trrue Coin buck the funding challenges facing global Fintech's with a signficant seed from DataOp
A struggle we have had in bridging from financial services to our current focus on FinTech is securing the same certainty on asset ownership and KYC. The RWA and SSI inherent in Trrue bridge this gap.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking on the logic of the deal for DataOp Paul Cahill spoke to the 'challenge the finance industry faces as the technology infrastructure in financial services had always lagged behind other industries and now was at breaking point as it sought to understand how to facilitate the investment in real world assets (RWA) that the public needs but traditional exchanges and financial service companies are unable to fulfill.
Alloy this to the increased frustration with multiple and archaic AML/KYC processes that further the expectation gap between today's investors and today's service providers with the failure to adopt and deploy Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) difficult to fathom.
In Trrue we saw an exceptional team and an exceptional ecosystem that solved for these frustrations and future proof the industry for the foreseeable future in addition to further facilitating transparency and governance.'
DataOp's delight at the deal was shared by Owen O'Driscoll, Trrue's CEO and Co-founder who added 'this isn't just an investment in Trrue, it's a leap towards a more secure and transparent future. Today, we're securing not just capital, but the power to revolutionize Fintech and Reg-tech with Real-World Assets (RWA) and Self Sovereign Identity (SSI).
The Trrue utility coin is the enabler. With the Seed round now closed, and the backing of DataOp, a leader known for their strategic partnerships, we'll be able to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world impact bridging trad-fi and web 3 landscapes. Together, we'll empower individuals to take control of their assets while enabling businesses to build trust through secure, verifiable credentials.
This investment unlocks the potential for regulated ESG and impact sectors to leverage leading-edge technology, seamless enough for retail and robust enough for institutions. We're deeply grateful for DataOps’s vision and excited to embark on this journey, forging strategic partnerships as we change the way society can store and transfer both data and value across all global sectors.'
The Trrue team and their Advisory board come with a wealth of experience. It includes serial founders who have enjoyed successful products and exits and leading blockchain developers who have served as CTOs and have the respect and support of the industry.
Owen will now be attending Token 2049 in Dubai to close out further investors and Trrue Coin holders.
Derek Delaney explained the benefit this also adds for sister company ComOp as 'Trrue's layer 1 protocol and utility coin, enables developers and the next generation of FinTech institutions and start-ups to create trusted Solutions, and this combined with their go-to market impact investment process which can help to eliminate greenwashing in investments can be transformational for the sector. This has been an issue for us in ComOp and has - up till now - limited the validity of Carbon Credits and other initiatives that could finance futher green initiatives.'
DataOp are advised by Ireland leading M&A lawyer and firm, Diann Cannon of Flynn O'Driscoll on this and all deals and Grant Thornton and Dara Kelly on financial and technical due diligence.
DataOp (Data Optimization) is focused on the evolution of data. The transition from data that is static and does not interpret, merely presents; generating more questions. We are looking to back companies that infer outcomes, consequences and present recommendations and answers DataOp as a sister company of ComOP is also focused on doing more with less; operating within a global landscape marked by increasing scarce human resources. These shortages need to be filled by technology and the resources need to be able to operate more efficiently through utilization of smart and intuitive data rather than needing to manipulate it and interpret it.
