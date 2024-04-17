OffSec Names Applied Technology Academy Exclusive Black Hat USA Training Partner

OffSec Names Applied Technology Academ

Applied Technology Academy elevates on-site cyber training by teaching 3 highly sought-after OffSec courses: PEN-200 (OSCP), SOC-200 (OSDA) and EXP-401 (OSEE)

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffSec, the leader in continuous cybersecurity workforce development and learning, today announced it has officially selected Applied Technology Academy (ATA) as its exclusive training partner for Black Hat USA. This recognition is a testament to ATA’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing the highest quality offensive and defensive cyber education.

OffSec’s selection of ATA was driven by their exceptional team of instructors and a shared commitment to uphold and deliver OffSec content under OffSec’s high standards, ensuring the utmost quality and integrity in cybersecurity education. ATA’s instructors comprise distinguished experts in the field of cybersecurity, each with a deep understanding of both offensive and defensive strategies. Their diverse backgrounds, spanning sectors such as government, finance, tech, and healthcare, enrich the learning experience, offering students insights into real-world applications of cybersecurity. Only ATA instructors holding top OffSec certifications will teach OffSec courses. This level of expertise ensures that students receive an education that is not only comprehensive but also aligned with the latest industry standards and practices.

“Being selected as OffSec’s exclusive Black Hat USA Training Partner and receiving their endorsement, following a rigorous vetting process, underscores our team’s capabilities and unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier offensive and defensive cybersecurity training and education. This development reaffirms our steadfast commitment to empowering individuals and organizations with essential skills and strategies to thrive in today’s dynamic cybersecurity landscape,” stated Lynn Fisher, President and CEO of Applied Technology Academy. “Through our exclusive training partnership with OffSec, we are poised to fulfill our mutual pledge of fostering enduring cybersecurity solutions through the transformative potential of OffSec training and certifications, tailored to the learner’s preferred delivery method: be it instructor-led, mentored learning, or on-demand courses.”

ATA will offer and lead three OffSec courses at BlackHat USA at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, August 3-6, 2024:

• PEN-200: Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (OSCP)

• SOC-200: Foundational Security Operations and Defensive Analysis (OSDA)

• EXP-401: Advanced Windows Exploitation (OSEE)

As part of ATA’s commitment to ongoing learning and to complement the Learn Unlimited subscription (received by each learner, they will offer support through live, online mentoring sessions after the immersive instructor-led training at Black Hat. Learners will have six post-training mentorship sessions designed to deep dive into high-impact areas from the OffSec curriculum and are key to the success of the certification exam. Through focused discussions, examples, and opportunities to ask questions, learners will solidify their understanding and practice applying knowledge to the most granular and difficult concepts of the course.

As OffSec’s exclusive Black Hat USA Learning Partner, ATA is instrumental in delivering live, instructor-led online, and in-person classes, expanding OffSec’s capacity to offer training across its extensive content library. This partnership is poised to meet even the most stringent classified government requirements, showcasing the depth and versatility of the collaboration.

ATA’s focus has traditionally been on meeting the U.S. Department of Defense’s training needs, including defense contractors. ATA is also extending its reach to corporate clients, ensuring a broad spectrum of professionals can benefit from premier advanced cybersecurity training.

This partnership between OffSec and ATA marks a significant milestone in cybersecurity education. By combining ATA’s expert-led training with OffSec’s best-in-class content, hands-on labs and certifications, the partnership is set to provide unparalleled learning opportunities, equipping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals with the skills they need to succeed.

“OffSec is thrilled about embarking on this partnership journey with ATA, a company that has consistently demonstrated its excellence and commitment to the highest standards in the industry. Our collaboration signifies more than just a partnership; it represents a shared vision for the future of security and excellence,” stated Steve Maher, OffSec’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We have the utmost confidence in ATA’s capabilities to represent our brand and uphold our rigorous quality standards. Together, we are set to redefine the benchmarks of the sector and deliver unparalleled value to our clients and the community at large. This alliance is a testament to our mutual dedication to innovation, excellence, and making the digital world a safer place for everyone.”

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec’s distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today’s most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 6,800 hours of content, 1,800 videos, and 4,200 labs, OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow OffSec on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Discord and Instagram.

About Applied Technology Academy

Applied Technology Academy is an award winning SBA Certified Woman-Owned Small Business that has been in operation for over a decade. ATA is a leading provider of vendor based and vendor neutral certification and knowledge-based courses with content from AWS, Blockchain Training Alliance, Bluestone Analytics, BurpSuite, Carbon Black, CertNexus, Cisco, CompTIA, Cyber AB, DevOps Institute, EC-Council, Hack The Box, ISACA, ISC2, ITIL, Lean Six Sigma, Microsoft, OffSec, OpenText, Project Management Institute, Python Institute, SANS, Scrum, SpecterOps, Security Onion, Splunk, and VMware. They are licensed by the Florida Commission on Independent Education (CIE) and are a leading workforce development training organization. For more information, visit AppliedTechnologyAcademy.com and follow ATA on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram. For media-related questions about Applied Technology Academy please email pr@appliedtechac.com.