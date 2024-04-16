Wendy Kearns Named Seattle Partner-in-Charge at Davis Wright Tremaine

APRIL 16, 2024 – Wendy Kearns, a lawyer with decades of experience serving the technology industry and a long record of dedication to mentorship and DEI, has been selected as partner-in-charge (PIC) for the Seattle office of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP.

Kearns takes over from Pete Johnson, who was recently named Davis Wright's interim firmwide managing partner.

"Wendy is everything we could want in a PIC," said Camilo Echavarria, chair of the Davis Wright executive committee. "She's deeply embedded in the technology sector that's driving growth in and around Seattle. She is widely respected for her substantive expertise as well as her generosity in sharing it. And she lives the values that guide our firm—excellence, collegiality, and a commitment to inclusion. She is perfectly equipped to build on the top-of-market position that Pete has been strengthening for us in Seattle."

Kearns began her career in Silicon Valley as a software developer, software product manager, and business development manager. She then proceeded directly to law school without a college degree. She came to Davis Wright in 2013 and has built a cutting-edge practice helping clients structure and negotiate complex agreements and launch products in the fields of AI, cloud, internet of things, and other evolving enterprise and consumer technologies, including deals with a significant regulatory component.

Kearns has taken on a wide range of leadership roles at the firm. Most recently, she served as chair of Davis Wright's technology practice, helping drive the team's national growth trajectory, tripling its size, and significantly expanding its capabilities. She was also co-chair of the technology, communications, and privacy & security (TCPS) practice and served on Davis Wright's executive committee, the firm's highest decision-making body.

Kearns' commitment to advancing DEI has been a hallmark of her career. She was as a ten-year member of the firm's Diversity Executive Council, helping lead Davis Wright's overall DEI strategy. She's also widely known for centering DEI in her client engagement efforts and for being a dedicated ally within the firm to lawyers from groups historically underrepresented in the legal profession. As co-chair of the TCPS group, she helped build the most diverse practice team in the firm.

"Coming from a nontraditional background, I know that creating diverse teams and pathways to success in the law is essential," said Kearns. "I look forward to further bolstering our strong culture of inclusion here in Seattle."

Davis Wright was founded in Seattle and the city remains home to the firm's largest office, with 207 lawyers.

"This region has long been a world leader in innovation—and never more so than today," said Kearns. "Davis Wright has extraordinary opportunities in front of us and I am thrilled and honored to be able to help us make the most of them."

About Davis Wright Tremaine

