Squadhelp – The World’s Leading Naming and Branding Platform – Rebrands to Atom
Atom is Building a Startup Ecosystem For Naming, Branding, and More
Atom is an inspiring, memorable, and innovative name that people can get excited about. As a naming startup, we are betting on ourselves and aspiring to become a B2B household brand.”HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squadhelp – the world's largest company naming and branding platform – is thrilled to announce its rebrand to Atom.com.
— Darpan Munjal, Founder and CEO of Atom
Since 2011, Atom (formerly Squadhelp) has helped 50,000+ clients, including Nestlé, Pepsi, Dell, Alibaba, Hilton, Philips, and Kellogg’s. Atom will offer a full startup ecosystem for ambitious new businesses, providing the brand building blocks every startup needs to thrive, starting with the perfect domain.
Founder and CEO Darpan Munjal launched the business as a bootstrapped passion project while focusing primarily on other ventures. His vision: finding a business name shouldn’t be hard.
This simple idea led to the creation of a platform for crowdsourcing business names. That platform, Squadhelp, was powered by a group of creatives which soon grew into a huge naming community.
Since then, Atom has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 startup for three consecutive years and one of the Most Innovative Companies by Inc. Magazine while being consistently highly rated by clients and creatives alike.
In March 2023, Atom secured $10 million in strategic investment from Hilco Digital Assets. This allowed the company to move into a new stage of ongoing growth, including expansion of the team, accelerated development of new game-changing offerings, and significant increases in overall marketing investments.
As naming experts, however, the team at Atom knew it was also time for a rebrand.
“We deeply believe in the importance of a world-class brand and the concrete impact a strong brand has on business results. Squadhelp was a great brand for what we used to focus on exclusively – crowdsourcing business names with the help of a vast creative community. But, Atom helps us take everything to the next level. Atom is an inspiring, memorable, and innovative name that people can get excited about. As a naming startup, with this tier A+ name and domain, we are betting on ourselves and aspiring to become a B2B household brand,” said Darpan Munjal, Founder and CEO of Atom.
Hilco Digital Assets Managing Director Andrew Miller highlighted the strategic importance of the rebrand to Atom.
“We invested in Squadhelp because of its many strategic and technology advantages as a naming platform, but from the outset, we were aligned on acquiring a next-level, hear-it-once-remember-it-forever brand, one that conveyed the power and importance of having a world-class domain name for both the company and its customers,” Miller said. “I have been involved in many of the most prominent domain name brands for over 26 years, and Atom.com is a game-changing brand name for this platform.”
The company aims to become the go-to naming and branding destination for both new and expanding startups, with plans to add further services under the Atom umbrella. Atom’s startup ecosystem will offer tools across domain sales, naming, testing and customer insights, trademark and IP protection, creative services, and more all while maintaining their current domain name marketplaces and crowdsourced naming contests. The company will continue to draw on the expertise of its internal team and global creative community backed by innovative AI technology built to support the Atom experts.
“Just like atoms are the building blocks of the universe, Atom.com will provide the building blocks of success for every great startup,” Munjal added. “It will be an ecosystem for early-stage startups that offers founders everything they need to build and launch a new brand or grow an existing one.”
Users can visit the company at www.atom.com.
About Atom:
Atom, formerly Squadhelp, aims to provide everything you need to launch a successful brand, starting with a name. Alongside the best collection of premium domains on the internet, Atom offers an ever-evolving suite of tools for naming, audience testing, brand alignment, trademark, and much more. The platform is powered by an internal team of experts who have worked on 50,000+ naming projects with brands like Dell, Alibaba, and Nestlé, supported by cutting-edge AI and a brilliant community of creative freelancers.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Lotte Reford
Communications Lead, Atom
Lotte@atom.com