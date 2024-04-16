Governor Cooper Proclaims April 15th-19th Enrollment Assisters Appreciation Week in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, April 16 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed a proclamation for Enrollment Assisters Appreciation Week in North Carolina in recognition of their efforts in helping people apply for health coverage in communities across the state. Enrollment assisters play a critical role in this historic moment for health care coverage in North Carolina.

“Enrollment assisters are on the front lines sharing information with people in their communities and helping them get signed up for the best care possible,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We recognize them this week and every day as they work to ensure people are getting the care they need as we build a healthier North Carolina for all.”

In December, North Carolina launched Medicaid expansion, making more than 600,000 people newly eligible for life-changing health care. North Carolina also experienced record enrollments in the Federally Facilitated Marketplace this year with more than a million people signing up for health coverage during the open enrollment period on healthcare.gov.

Enrollment assisters, including the North Carolina Navigators Consortium and Care Share Health Alliance, are a key reason North Carolina is enrolling people in record time compared with other states that have recently expanded Medicaid. The more than 424,000 people enrolled since December 1 are already seeing the benefits. There have been more than 832,000 paid pharmacy prescription drug claims for health needs such as heart disease, seizures and other illnesses that are life-threatening if left untreated.

“Our goal is simple, get people covered and get people connected to the care they deserve,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “We are grateful to enrollment assisters on the ground statewide, including rural communities providing critical information to people who are newly qualified and getting them enrolled in care.”

Enrollment assisters, like Navigators and Certified Application Counselors, provide free and unbiased assistance helping people access quality and affordable health coverage. They also directly help people with their applications for NC Medicaid and Marketplace coverage.

The North Carolina Health and Human Services Medicaid website includes information on eligibility, FAQs, how to apply and a sign-up form to receive the latest news and updates. To learn more or apply for NC Medicaid, visit Medicaid.nc.gov.

Read the proclamation here.

###