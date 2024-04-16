Sen. Nick Miller Announces the Lehigh Valley Dairy Site Demolition Preparation Has Begun; Press Invited to Visit Site on April 19  

April 16, 2023 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced the preparation for the demolition of Lehigh Valley Dairy in Whitehall has begun.

“I’m thrilled to announce that after more than three decades, today we start the process of clearing up this blighted site to return it to productive use,” said Miller. “Hundreds of Lehigh Valley residents and visitors drive by this site every day. It’s an eyesore and I’m confident that it will breathe new life into our community. I am proud to have worked with Mayor Joe Marx, Chris Gulotta from the Lehigh County Redevelopment Authority and Fadia Halma from Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to move us toward taking this first critical step.”

The Elias family, owners of local farm markets, purchased the property five years ago. However, the current building on the property is already partially demolished and full of mold, with floors collapsing and a nonfunctional roof. It was deemed unsalvageable, hence the necessity of demolition. Also, there is a history of trespassing, squatters and dangerous activity.

“As iconic as the Lehigh Valley Dairy is, it has simply become an eyesore and if demolishing the building is the only way to spur the redevelopment of this property, then that’s what needs to be done,” said Rep. Jeanie McNeill (D-Lehigh). “This is the gateway into Whitehall Township, and there is so much potential for this site that it is time for the building to come down. I’m excited for the next phase of this important property and the jobs it will bring to the community.”

Whitehall Mayor Joe Marx echoed McNeill’s sentiment.

“I am very excited the demolition process has begun,” he said. “Working together with Senator Miller, we both understand the levity of the situation. Blight promotes blight. With the dairy building coming down, it gives us a great opportunity to move forward. It will be a viable, prosperous piece of real estate.”

Lehigh Valley Dairy has sat empty since their doors closed in 1989, falling into increasing disrepair each year.

Lehigh Valley Regional Director of Community and Economic Development Fadia Halma said, “The collaborative effort of local and state officials, along with Elias Property Group, LLC., has resulted in the first stage of redevelopment with the demolition of a decades-old, blighted property. The future development of this property will be an economic driver in the Whitehall corridor.”

“Finally seeing progress on this project is a huge milestone,” added Miller. “One of my priorities has been economic development. This was a huge project, and I am honored to have worked with so many organizations to deliver a tangible result in my first year and a half in office. We worked on engaging the right stakeholders to ensure this long-term project will be a success.”

Press are invited to the site to see the demolition progress on Friday, April 19 at noon with the senator. The site is located at 1026 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.