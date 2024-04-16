CDT VP of Policy Samir Jain Testimony Before U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee on “Legislative Solutions to Protect Kids Online and Ensure Americans’ Data Privacy Rights”

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024 CDT VP of Policy Samir Jain is testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee in a hearing titled “Legislative Solutions to Protect Kids Online and Ensure Americans’ Data Privacy Rights.”

A portion of Jain's testimony is pasted below

Thank you Chair Bilirakis, Ranking Member Schakowsky, and Chair McMorris Rodgers and Ranking Member Pallone of the full committee, for the opportunity to testify today on the importance of protecting data privacy and kids online, and the urgent need for Congress to finally pass a meaningful federal privacy law to protect individuals, create certainty for businesses, and restore trust in the online ecosystem.

I am Samir Jain, Vice President of Policy for the Center for Democracy & Technology, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that defends civil rights, civil liberties and democratic values in the digital age. For almost three decades, CDT has advocated for Congress to adopt strong privacy protections. Dozens of Congressional hearings have built a detailed record demonstrating the clear need for a comprehensive federal privacy law. This Committee in particular has, to its great credit, done prodigious work on a bipartisan basis both to define the contours of the problem and to develop constructive solutions. Less than two years ago, of course, this Committee overwhelmingly passed the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA). Although that bill never received a floor vote, the American Privacy Rights Act (APRA) that we will be discussing today builds on that prior work—on both a bipartisan and bicameral basis—and presents a renewed opportunity to finish the long overdue job of passing a federal privacy law. A baseline set of privacy protections for all would in turn provide both a context in which to also include further protections for kids and a necessary foundation for addressing artificial intelligence (AI).

