Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,364 in the last 365 days.

CIMtech Green Energy Expands Operations with Low Volume Injection Molding Solutions

Company Overview

CIMtech Green Energy - Powering the Future

Real World Applications for Green Hydrogen Projects

CIMtech Green Energy Forges Alliances with Key Players in the Cleantech Sector

CIMtech Green Energy - Low Volume Injection Molding

Low Volume Injection Molding

CIMtech Green Energy, a Company instrumental in putting 60,000 Fuel Cell Devices in real world applications has expanded its manufacturing operations.

Supporting global net zero targets, our recent expansion in a 20,000 sqft digital manufacturing facility underscores our commitment to the hydrogen fuel cell & electrolyzer sector.”
— Dr. Paul Ghotra CEO of CIMtech Green Energy
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIMtech Green Energy Mfg Inc., a leading manufacturing company specializing in hydrogen fuel cell components & assemblies, announces a strategic expansion of its operations to include low volume injection molding solutions. This expansion comes in response to the surging demand within the global hydrogen fuel cell market, projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 25.90% in the coming years.

With over two decades of expertise in designing, assembly, and testing custom fuel cell components, CIMtech is well-positioned to integrate low volume injection molding into its manufacturing capabilities. This move allows CIMtech to cater to the production needs of small to medium quantities of plastic parts, offering high precision, repeatability, and efficiency while minimizing tooling and setup costs.

Low volume injection molding is particularly suitable for prototyping, market testing, and small-batch production across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and consumer goods. By expanding its offerings to include this manufacturing process, CIMtech aims to meet the evolving needs of its clientele while maintaining its commitment to quality and innovation.

In addition to low volume injection molding, CIMtech provides a diverse portfolio of products and services tailored to the green energy sector. This includes custom fuel cell components and assemblies, electrolyzer development, and Design for Manufacturing (DFM) services. The company's expertise, advanced technology, and dedication to quality assurance ensure the delivery of cost-effective solutions that meet the unique requirements of its clients.

CIMtech's Zero Inventory Program further enhances its appeal to customers by efficiently managing fluctuating demand over a 6-month period, thereby minimizing inventory costs and eliminating Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) costs on repeat low-quantity orders. This program, coupled with CIMtech's customization capabilities and cost reduction measures, positions the company as a preferred partner for businesses seeking reliable manufacturing solutions.

“Our expansion into low volume injection molding solutions underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and driving innovation within the green energy sector," says Dr. Paul Ghotra, CEO of CIMtech Green Energy. With this strategic move, we aim to further enhance our manufacturing capabilities while maintaining our high standards of quality and customer satisfaction.

CIMtech's expansion into low volume injection molding solutions marks a significant step forward in its journey towards manufacturing excellence and environmental sustainability. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, CIMtech remains dedicated to shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing and driving positive change within the green energy industry.

Dr. Paul Ghotra
CIMtech Green Energy Mfg.Inc.
+1 604-575-8853
info@cimtech.green
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CIMtech Green Energy Expands Operations with Low Volume Injection Molding Solutions

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more