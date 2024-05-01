CIMtech Green Energy Expands Operations with Low Volume Injection Molding Solutions
CIMtech Green Energy, a Company instrumental in putting 60,000 Fuel Cell Devices in real world applications has expanded its manufacturing operations.
Supporting global net zero targets, our recent expansion in a 20,000 sqft digital manufacturing facility underscores our commitment to the hydrogen fuel cell & electrolyzer sector.”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIMtech Green Energy Mfg Inc., a leading manufacturing company specializing in hydrogen fuel cell components & assemblies, announces a strategic expansion of its operations to include low volume injection molding solutions. This expansion comes in response to the surging demand within the global hydrogen fuel cell market, projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 25.90% in the coming years.
— Dr. Paul Ghotra CEO of CIMtech Green Energy
With over two decades of expertise in designing, assembly, and testing custom fuel cell components, CIMtech is well-positioned to integrate low volume injection molding into its manufacturing capabilities. This move allows CIMtech to cater to the production needs of small to medium quantities of plastic parts, offering high precision, repeatability, and efficiency while minimizing tooling and setup costs.
Low volume injection molding is particularly suitable for prototyping, market testing, and small-batch production across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and consumer goods. By expanding its offerings to include this manufacturing process, CIMtech aims to meet the evolving needs of its clientele while maintaining its commitment to quality and innovation.
In addition to low volume injection molding, CIMtech provides a diverse portfolio of products and services tailored to the green energy sector. This includes custom fuel cell components and assemblies, electrolyzer development, and Design for Manufacturing (DFM) services. The company's expertise, advanced technology, and dedication to quality assurance ensure the delivery of cost-effective solutions that meet the unique requirements of its clients.
CIMtech's Zero Inventory Program further enhances its appeal to customers by efficiently managing fluctuating demand over a 6-month period, thereby minimizing inventory costs and eliminating Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) costs on repeat low-quantity orders. This program, coupled with CIMtech's customization capabilities and cost reduction measures, positions the company as a preferred partner for businesses seeking reliable manufacturing solutions.
“Our expansion into low volume injection molding solutions underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and driving innovation within the green energy sector," says Dr. Paul Ghotra, CEO of CIMtech Green Energy. With this strategic move, we aim to further enhance our manufacturing capabilities while maintaining our high standards of quality and customer satisfaction.
CIMtech's expansion into low volume injection molding solutions marks a significant step forward in its journey towards manufacturing excellence and environmental sustainability. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, CIMtech remains dedicated to shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing and driving positive change within the green energy industry.
Dr. Paul Ghotra
CIMtech Green Energy Mfg.Inc.
+1 604-575-8853
info@cimtech.green
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube