Celebrate Creativity and Laughter at Silver Oak Nursing Home's April Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is excited to announce two entertaining and engaging events for residents to enjoy this month. On the 12th of April, at 2:00 PM, join us in celebrating National Tattoo Day with a fun-filled fake tattoo booth. Then, mark your calendars for the 17th of April at 3:30 PM, as our talented residents take the stage for a hilarious stand-up comedy show where they will each get to showcase their unique sense of humor.
In honor of National Tattoo Day on April 12th, Silver Oak Nursing Home will host a fun event featuring a fake tattoo booth. Residents are invited to embrace their creative side and adorn themselves with temporary tattoos of various designs. Whether you're feeling adventurous with bold designs or prefer something more subtle, there will be options for everyone to enjoy. This lighthearted celebration promises to give each resident a youthful celebration.
Continuing the entertainment, on April 17th, our residents will showcase their comedic talents in a stand-up comedy show starting at 3:30 PM. Prepare to laugh until your sides ache as our residents take center stage to share their humorous anecdotes, witty observations, and hilarious jokes. From tales of everyday life to clever one-liners, this show is sure to leave you smiling and uplifted.
“We are delighted to host these upcoming events at Silver Oak Nursing Home," says Ashley, one of Silver Oak’s exceptional leadership team members. “Our residents always look forward to opportunities to connect and express themselves.”
“At the Ivy Healthcare Group we believe in fostering environments where seniors can thrive, connect, and enjoy life to the fullest," says Ryan Coane, President of Ivy Healthcare Group. "Events that help take our residents’ minds off of treatments and medical procedures are so important to us to help ensure that our residents are mentally being engaged as well as physically being taken care of.”
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of care, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
To learn more please visit -
https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
https://www.silveroaknursing.com/
https://www.facebook.com/SilverOakNursingAndRehabilitation/
Warren Cohn
