Rugged Science Awarded AS9100 Certification for Quality Management System
We are thrilled to have achieved AS9100 certification, which underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality products and services to our customers.”SPARKS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rugged Science, LLC is pleased to announce certification to the international aerospace quality standard AS9100. This standard expands the Quality Management System requirements established in ISO 9001 to comply with the more rigorous expectations of the Aviation, Space and Defense industries. As a subset of AS9100, ISO 9001 is included in this certification.
— Jack Vogt, CEO, Rugged Science LLC
Combined with a November 2023 Maturity Level 3 appraisal to CMMI-Development and CMMI-Supplier Management, this AS9100 certification helps to solidify Rugged Science as the preferred provider of ruggedized computing solutions to our commercial and defense customers.
"We are thrilled to have achieved AS9100 certification, which underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality products and services to our customers," said Jack Vogt, CEO of Rugged Science LLC. "This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team and reinforces our promise to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations."
Rugged Science, LLC was founded in 2013, and certified to ISO 9001 in 2015. Efforts to significantly improve the quality management system by integrating the additional requirements of AS9100 began in 2021, and in early 2023 Rugged Science further demonstrated a strong commitment to the development and improvement of the Quality Management System by establishing goals of achieving both CMMI Maturity Level 3 and AS9100 certification.
AS9100D certification represents a significant milestone for Rugged Science, LLC, affirming our relentless pursuit of excellence in every facet of our operations. This certification validates our adherence to the highest standards of quality management systems specifically tailored to the aerospace and defense industries.
"Our AS9100 certification is a testament to our dedication to quality, excellence, and customer satisfaction," said Gregory B. Senft, Director of Manufacturing Quality at Rugged Science, LLC. "We are committed to upholding these standards and continually improving our processes to ensure that we deliver the best possible solutions to our customers."
By achieving AS9100D certification, Rugged Science reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and setting new standards of excellence in aerospace and defense computing. We remain steadfast in our mission to power innovation in the toughest places, enabling our customers to achieve their objectives with confidence and certainty.
